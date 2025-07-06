Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked For Promoting 'Weather Modification' Ban As Texas Reels From Deadly Floods

As Texas reels from deadly flash floods, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced that she will introduce legislation to make it a felony to "inject, release, or disperse" chemicals into the atmosphere to modify the weather.

Greene said she has been researching "weather modification and geoengineering" for months, describing the practice as "dangerous and deadly."

"I am introducing a bill that prohibits the injection, release, or dispersion of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere for the express purpose of altering weather, temperature, climate, or sunlight intensity," Greene declared. "It will be a felony offense."

"I want clean air, clean skies, clean rainwater, clean groundwater, and sunshine just like God created it!!" she added.

You're a whack job, lady. — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) July 5, 2025

The proposal, modeled after Florida's Senate Bill 56, prompted comments mocking Greene for what they described as ignorance and hypocrisy.

One user called on X's AI bot, Grok to explain "how ignorant it is" to call for clean air while voting to back oil and gas industries and dismantling green energy projects. "You have to speak like a 5-year-old for her to understand," the post specified.

"Imagine the sky is like a big blue blanket God made... but when you help the oil and gas guys, who make dirty smoke and yucky stuff in the water, it's like poking holes in that blanket," Grok wrote.

Others blasted Greene for giving credence to conspiracy theories over science.

"Researching 'weather modification and geoengineering' but don't believe in climate change? Make it make sense," wrote a user calling out Greene's conflicting positions on scientific concepts.

Are you also going to stop the little green men from coming out of the center of the earth? Or what about the shape shifting reptilians? What about chemtrails? — Кобзар 🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@CanadianKobzar) July 5, 2025

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann went further, blaming Greene and fellow "MAGA" lawmakers for recent deadly flooding in Texas, accusing them of cutting weather forecasting budgets while chasing conspiracy theories. "You are the dumbest person in America," he wrote.

"No one's spraying hurricanes out of a can," said another. "But thanks for criminalizing clouds while the planet actually burns."

I hope they can figure out which chemical caused your cognitive issues. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) July 5, 2025

Greene has previously raised alarm over weather modification. When Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene ripped through the Southeast in October last year, Greene implicated Democrats, accusing the government of controlling the weather.

Debunked claims about "chemtrails" are often incorrectly associated with weather modification programs, including in Florida, where Senate Bill 46 was passed last month to "prevent any chemicals above us in the air, specifically to modify the weather," State Rep. Kimberly Landry Coates said. "Watch for big white lines across the sky," she warned.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy applauded the efforts of states "to ban geoengineering our climate by dousing our citizens, our waterways and landscapes with toxins."

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) joined the opposition to weather modification, signing on to cosponsor Greene's legislation.

Despite the online backlash, Greene vowed to keep pushing the bill forward. "This is not normal," she insisted. "No person, company, entity, or government should ever be allowed to modify our weather by any means possible!!"

Originally published on Latin Times