NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant Blockbuster Trade Expands to Historic Seven-Team Deal

The Kevin Durant trade is not just between the Houston Rockets and the Phoenix Suns. Almost two weeks since news emerged that the Slim Reaper is going to Texas, the deal remains unofficial. That is not because of second thoughts, but tactics.

With the free agency moratorium dragging on, taking are taking the lag to stretch the deal to its full salary cap value. The Durant trade is extending into a seven-team deal.

Seven-Team Mega Trade Shatters NBA Record

Per The Athletic's Fred Katz, the Rockets and Suns have led a record-breaking seven-team deal revolving around Durant. The remaining teams involved are the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets, and Golden State Warriors.

Though the expanded trade isn't anticipated to include any fresh superstars, it's a historical feat in league operations.

Jake Fischer also reported Thursday evening that all sides have reached an agreement in principle and anticipate the whole deal to close by Sunday, July 6, the first day trades can be officially executed under league rules.

While we sift through the Jonas Valanciunas developments in Denver, the NBA-record seven-team trade that will send Kevin Durant to Houston has been fully agreed to in principle, sources say.



I'm back on @BleacherReport to break it all down now: https://t.co/fvAneipRpY — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) July 3, 2025

Why So Many NBA Teams Are Involved

The expanded framework is more about the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and salary cap compliance rather than player movement. For example, the Hawks are in because of the sign-and-trade of veteran center Clint Capela.

The Warriors, Timberwolves, and Nets are adding by trading second-round draft picks with the Suns. The Lakers and Timberwolves are working out a secondary second-round pick swap as part of the deal.

If we take a close look at this scenario, they can be grouped under one umbrella where all of these seven teams can reap the benefits of improved financial positioning, according to CBS Sports. This is important under the NBA's more stringent luxury tax and second apron regulations.

In the Wake of the Klay Thompson Trade

This gargantuan deal is behind the former record-breaker, a six-team trade that sent Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks. That trade brought in the Timberwolves, Nuggets, 76ers, and Hornets, showing a trend among multi-team transactions as teams try to remain financially agile.

What was once logistical lunacy is now a strategy norm within a league ruled by salary cap layers and complex exceptions.

Houston Rockets Counting on Durant's Influence

For the Rockets, recruiting Durant is all part of a desperate attempt to get back into playoff contention. Even in the latter stages of his career, KD is one of the NBA's most dangerous scorers and would provide veteran leadership to a young, high-potential Houston team.

At the same time, Phoenix appears to be retooling its roster, and each other team in the mix is taking an opportunity to polish their balance or asset inventory. Until now, fans have wondered how the Suns would fit several guards into the rotation.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com