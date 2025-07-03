U.S.

WATCH: Piles of Trash Bags, Overflowing Dumpsters Lining Philadelphia Roads Stun Locals as Sanitation Workers Strike

Philadelphia trash overflowing the streets
Trash lines the streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as sanitation workers enter their fourth day on strike.

Garbage is spilling into Philadelphia streets as sanitation workers enter their fourth day on strike, leaving residents stunned by scenes of overflowing dumpsters and trash bags piled high.

The strike, led by AFSCME District Council 33, began earlier this week after contract negotiations with Mayor Cherelle Parker's administration broke down, CBS Philadelphia reported. Representing about 9,000 essential workers—including trash collectors, 911 operators, and Water Department staff, DC 33 is demanding better wages and full healthcare coverage.

The city has offered what it calls a historic proposal: a 13% pay bump over four years, or roughly 3.25% annually. Union leaders say that is not nearly enough, especially for lower-wage workers earning around $40,000 a year.

As talks remain stalled and no new meeting scheduled, trash is visibly piling up across the city. Viral TikTok videos have captured block-long piles of garbage and stuffed dumpsters, with commenters rallying behind the workers.

"You gotta be f***ing kidding me. This s*** is nasty," one resident said in a TikTok that has since amassed more than 1.9 million views.

Only in Philly

"Philly gonna find out how important sanitation workers are," one user commented. "They timed this perfectly."

Another added, "The mayor is destroying Philly. She needs to go."

The city has paused curbside pickup and set up 63 temporary drop-off sites for residents to dispose of waste, but the effort has so far done little to relieve the mounting debris.

Whether the pressure from viral outrage and legal action brings either side back to the table remains to be seen. As of Thursday afternoon, no resolution is in sight and trash continues visibly piling up in neighborhoods across the city.

