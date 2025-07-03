White House Mocked After Promoting Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Gets Flagged by Community Notes: 'Lying Again'

The White House's press secretary was mocked online after a tweet promoting President Donald Trump's "one big, beautiful bill" was flagged by X's Community Notes feature designed to help combat misinformation.

On Wednesday night ahead of the House's vote on the massive spending and tax bill, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declared that any lawmaker who voted against the bill would be voting on key provisions designed to help Americans.

Anyone who votes AGAINST the One Big Beautiful Bill is voting AGAINST:



No Tax on Tips



No Tax on Overtime



No Tax on Social Security — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 3, 2025

"Anyone who votes AGAINST the One Big Beautiful Bill is voting AGAINST: No Tax on Tips. No Tax on Overtime. No Tax on Social Security," she wrote on X.

However, Leavitt's post was flagged by Community Notes, who wrote citing the bill itself, "The 'One Big Beautiful Bill' does not fully eliminate taxes on tips, overtime, or Social Security as claimed; it offers limited deductions with caps (e.g., $25,000 for tips, $12,500 for overtime) and excludes high earners, with no provision to remove taxes on Social Security."

The White House spokesperson being called out directly under her own post quickly lead to a slew of mockery online, with several users accusing the Trump administration of "lying."

You’re lying again! @CommunityNotes already called you out! When are you going to fix this? — Patrick O’Brien 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸🇺🇸🇮🇪🇮🇪 (@PatrickOBrienTN) July 3, 2025

"When we need a community note with half a dozen bullet points for the White House Press Secretary, we're in big trouble," one user wrote. Another quipped, "Community notes for the win. Keep trying tho."

"You're lying again! @CommunityNotes already called you out! When are you going to fix this?" one user said. Another user mocked, "How's that community note working out for you?"

When we need a community note with half a dozen bullet points for the White House Press Secretary, we’re in big trouble — Josh Larky (@jlarkytweets) July 3, 2025

The No Tax on Tips provision of the bill was a push that Trump campaigned on in 2024. Although voters are expected to save some money with that section of the bill, as the Community Note detailed, the bill caps the provision at $25,000.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez emphasized this while speaking on the House floor Wednesday, who called the part of the bill a "scam," contrasting the savings on tips with the higher estimated taxes for those making less than $50,000.

"You do the math," she said. "Is that worth it to you? Losing all your healthcare, not able to feed your babies, not being able to put a diaper on their bottom, in exchange for what?"

The House is expected to vote on the "big, beautiful bill" on Thursday after it was sent back after being approved by the Senate with some amendments. If passed, the bill would move on to Trump's desk.

Originally published on Latin Times