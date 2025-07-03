NFL Trade Rumors: Sauce Gardner Says Extension Talks 'Pretty Productive' With Jets

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is reaching a critical moment with his NFL career as extension talks with the team heat up. With a stellar beginning to his pro career, the 24-year-old is seeking to become one of the NFL's top earners at the corner, and he believes a contract is imminent.

Gardner's Contract Situation: Numbers and Timeline

On "The Pat McAfee Show", Gardner shared that discussions between his agents and the Jets have been "pretty productive." Though still contracted with the team until 2026, they are seeking a new contract that aligns with his performance and worth.

"We have our goals, in terms of numbers and stuff like that, and the Jets are aware of that. And I'm aware of the rest of my peers, like [Jaycee Horn], [Derek Stingley Jr.], even [Patrick Surtain II] got paid, obviously before me, but those are all guys that are well-deserving of the money that they got."

Gardner will make a base salary of $1.1 million in 2025, along with approximately $9.5 million in roster and signing bonuses.

The Jets picked up his fifth-year option in April, retaining him on the active roster for the 2026 season. If there is no extension, Gardner will make close to $20.2 million in base salary in 2026 before becoming a free agent in 2027.

But Gardner doesn't appear to want to wait that long. With recent franchise-defying deals deferred to fellow 2022 draftees Horn and Stingley, the market for elite corners has dramatically changed.

Cornerback Market Reaches New Heights

According to Bleacher Report, the Carolina Panthers granted Horn a four-year, $100 million extension, with $70 million guaranteed, in March. Seven days later, the Houston Texans reset the position's market by offering Stingley a three-year, $90 million contract with a whopping $89 million guaranteed.

Today, only cornerbacks Horn and Stingley make $25 million or more annually. Next in line are Patrick Surtain II and Jalen Ramsey at around $24 million average annual deals. For Gardner, reaching or surpassing these is the new reality.

Even veteran corner Darius Slay chimed in on Twitter, his wish being that Gardner receives a huge payday. Gardner replied assertively: "It'll happen in due time."

Gardner Advocating for CB Salary Equality

Gardner has already wondered why cornerbacks have not yet reached the level of wide receivers or defensive ends in salary. With receivers drawing up to $40 million annually, defenders, shutdown corners in particular, are demanding similar respect.

can somebody educate me on why the CB market is significantly lower than DE/WR? https://t.co/EJrkf5VKrs — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) March 9, 2025

Even Stingley acknowledged this shift after his own extension via ESPN.

"Receivers are starting to touch $40 million [annually]. [We're] the people that are going out there and competing against them. I think it's good that the cornerback position and other defensive positions are starting to get up there, too."

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com