Shaquille O'Neal will be awarded a star in the 2026 Hollywood Walk of Fame class.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce officially announced the class of honorees, with Shaq towering alone as the only Sports Entertainment representative among a group of 35 new inductees.

Hollywood Honors a Basketball Legend

Shaquille O'Neal's Walk of Fame induction is a celebration of much more than his on-court accomplishments. Though his four NBA titles and Hall of Fame induction are enough to prove what he's acchieved, it's his sustained success off the basketball court that makes him a cultural icon deserving of Hollywood's top sidewalk tribute.

From painting the town with the Lakers to painting the prime-time landscape with his trademark humor and charm on TNT's Inside the NBA, Shaq is now a household name in sports, entertainment, and business.

From NBA Great to Pop Culture Powerhouse

Shaq's post-NBA career is as remarkable as his playing career. He's appeared in movies, released platinum rap albums, started business ventures, and become a household name on television sets nationwide.

From offering commentary with other announcers or making fun of himself in advertisements, O'Neal is still one of the most recognizable and beloved faces in media today.

Being awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame reflects that he's rooted in pop culture, not only as a sports legend but also as an entertainer, per se.

The selection committee of the Walk of Fame, which is formed of past inductees in six areas of entertainment, appreciated O'Neal's singular crossover influence when they announced their choices for 2026.

Singular Honor in Sports Entertainment

Among this year's honorees, which also feature film stars such as Timothée Chalamet and Emily Blunt, and musicians such as Miley Cyrus and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Shaq is the sole representative in the Sports Entertainment category.

His induction reaffirms how unusual it is for a sports figure to cross over successfully into pop culture. It's an arena Shaq has taken by storm with his effortless charm, humor, and authenticity, winning over generations of fans.

Walk of Fame Ceremony to Remember

While the date for Shaq's star ceremony has not yet been announced, it's sure to be a must-watch event for both basketball and Hollywood fans. Expect a mix of NBA legends, celebrities, and longtime admirers to turn out in celebration of a man whose influence stretches far beyond the hardwood.

Meanwhile, Shaq flexes his wide-body convertible Hellcat.

According to Sports Illustrated, the 3-time Los Angeles Lakers champion showcased it as a tribute to his long-time teammate Kobe Bryant, who passed away five years ago.

