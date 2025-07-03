Jake Paul Could Be Fighting for a Boxing Title Soon, Claims Antonio Tarver

Jake Paul's transition from YouTube to the ring has gone a long way. After his recent victory against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., ex-world champion Antonio Tarver thinks Paul is on a quick track to an actual title shot.

Jake Paul Stuns With Win Over Chavez Jr.

Jake Paul picked up his 12th career win in Anaheim, California, following a closely contested 10-round decision over seasoned veteran Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., who sported a record of 54-7 coming into the fight.

The strong performance, televised on DAZN, was well-received by many boxing figures, including Tarver, who served as the ringside commentator.

Tarver, who was a light heavyweight champion, conceded he was amazed at the quick maturation of Paul.

"To pick boxing up late and be at the level he's at right now -- he was a prospect before this past Saturday. But when you beat a guy with 60 fight experiences and you only have, really, three professional fights because everybody else was other types of athletes ... bro, that is really advancing."

No Amateur Background, But Big League Talent

Unlike the majority of pro boxers, Jake Paul did not emerge through amateur circuits. His past fights included a mix of opponents — from other influencers to retired MMA fighters. But Chavez Jr., a one-time world champion, was a career-best upgrade on Paul's resume.

Tarver highlighted how great an achievement the victory was for a fighter with little pro experience. The 56-year-old said that Paul's development has been astonishing because most fighters do not encounter that type of veteran until much later.

Paul Enters the WBA Cruiserweight Rankings

The WBA currently lists Jake Paul as No. 14 in its cruiserweight category, another indication that he's being seriously considered within the sport. Indeed, he's done with influencer boxing, and Tarver feels this may lead to a big title shot in the near future.

According to Tarver, the WBA cruiserweight titleholder, Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez, has a voluntary defense on tap. That means he gets to pick his opponent, and Jake Paul is a high-paying choice, according to TMZ Sports.

From a business perspective, Tarver explained that Paul's title fight is a no-brainer. It will be a win-win for Ramirez since fighting Paul is a low-risk and high-reward bout. At the end of the day, it's all about receiving a huge payday.

Paul defeated Mike Tyson via unanimous decision in November, but Oscar De La Hoya said that their fight was "not serious boxing."

