Viral

Australian TikToker Gets Reality Check After Paying 'Only $600' After Breaking His Wrist in the US: 'What Do Y'all Mean a Bill in the Mail?'

"I am so sorry for the shock you are going to receive," one user commented

By @https://x.com/eliizabethurban
us healthcare tiktok australian
An Australian TikToker was shocked to hear that the bills from his American hospital experience were only the beginning after originally posting a video saying it was “not as bad” as he expected.

An Australian TikToker was shocked to hear that the bills from his American hospital experience were only the beginning after originally posting a video saying it was "not as bad" as he expected.

In the TikToker's original video posted Monday, the man explained that he recently broke his wrist. After hearing about the American healthcare system and its notoriously expensive costs, the TikToker said he had prepared for the worst.

"It's not as bad as I expected. It's not great, but it's not terrible," he said. "I thought I'd be in the hole for thousands of dollars after breaking my wrist ... I spent $250 on the urgent care visit and the initial x-ray for my hand."

@girthmasterr1

All good so far #girthtok

♬ original sound - girthmasterr

The TikToker went on to say that they were billed another $350 after visiting a hand specialist, meaning he paid about $600 total. While he explained that in Australia something like this might have been free or cost "maybe $40," he expressed that this experience was "not terrible."

However, as the TikToker's video picked up traction online, dozens of American users took to his comment section to warn him that another bill was likely headed his way.

"I am so sorry for the shock you are going to receive in the mail," one user laughed. "I knew there was a misunderstanding immediately," one user commented.

"Oh, I'm sorry. I'm [going to] hold your hand when I say this... that not the full cost, the bill is coming," another user wrote.

The TikToker, whose video has since reached more than 690,000 views, was stunned by the comments. "What do y'all mean a bill in the mail," he wrote in a comment.

Although the TikToker has not received the full bill, he was dismayed to learn that his initial estimates of having to pay "thousands of dollars" for his treatment was likely accurate based on the comments from users.

@girthmasterr1

Make it make sense #girthtok

♬ original sound - girthmasterr

"So you're telling me, that in America, you can get hit by a car, go to hospital, you have insurance but you get like a $50,000 bill and you'll actually have to pay that $50,000 bill?" the man said in a followup video Wednesday. "That's insane. Why don't you guys riot more often?"

While the cost of healthcare in the United States may partially be attributed to the aging population, the advancements in technology and inflation, healthcare also remains more expensive in the U.S. compared to its peers because it largely views healthcare coverage as voluntary, according to a May 2024 report by KFF.

Compared to similar countries, the U.S. does not do as much negotiating to reduce the price of medications. The country also does not have a main healthcare coverage format, as coverage styles vary between public and private.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Australia, United States, Health, Healthcare, Health insurance, Insurance, Hospital, Bills, Viral, Viral video

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
The Republican chairman and ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee have called for an inquiry into 'Signalgate'

Senate Set To Begin 'Vote-a-Rama' On $3.3 Trillion Megabill Monday Morning

GOP Senator Admits Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Isn't 'There Yet'
GOP Senator Admits Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Isn't 'There Yet' Despite Voting Yes: 'Hope the House' Sends It Back
Street Arrests of Immigrants Without Criminal History by ICE Have Soared 1,100% Since 2017: Study
Business Owner Raided by CBP Agents Says They Refused to Show a Warrant: 'I Feel Like My Rights Were Violated'
DOGE Service Holds Key Data That Could Boost Elon Musk’s Tech Ambitions
Musk Promotes Republican Who Voted Against Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' for Re-Election Amid Efforts to Unseat Him
Diamondbacks Ban Season Ticket Holder for Fan Interference After Catching
Diamondbacks Ban Season Ticket Holder for Fan Interference After Catching Ball Meant for Player
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan And What Is Operation Sindoor: What You Need To Know