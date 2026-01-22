Business

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Chain Bought by Chinese Pork Producer Smithfield Foods

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Chain Bought by Chinese Pork Producer

Nathan's Famous, the iconic American hot dog chain known for its Coney Island stand and annual hot dog eating contest, has been acquired by Smithfield Foods in a $450 million all-cash deal.

Smithfield, a Chinese-owned pork producer, will purchase all Nathan's shares for $102 each, securing full ownership of the brand.

"The Nathan's Famous acquisition is a meaningful step in the progression of Smithfield Foods allowing us to own all of the top brands in our packaged meats portfolio," said Shane Smith, CEO and president of Smithfield Foods.

According to FoxBusiness, the company expects to achieve annual cost savings of about $9 million within two years of the deal closing.

Smithfield Foods has held an exclusive license in the US, Canada, and Sam's Clubs in Mexico since 2014 to manufacture, distribute, and sell Nathan's Famous hot dogs, sausages, corned beef, and other products. With the acquisition, the company now owns the brand outright.

"This combination is a natural fit and provides compelling valuation for Nathan's Famous stockholders," said Eric Gatoff, CEO of Nathan's Famous.

"As a long-time partner, Smithfield has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to investing in and growing our brand while maintaining the utmost quality and customer service standards."

Nathan's Hot Dogs Now Part of WH Group

Nathan's Famous has been a staple of American culture since its founding in 1916 by Nathan Handwerker.

With a $300 loan, Handwerker opened a small hot dog stand on Coney Island, selling hot dogs for just five cents, LGM Corp reported.

The brand quickly grew in popularity and is now celebrated for its annual hot dog eating contest, held every July 4th outside the original Coney Island location.

Top competitive eaters like Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo continue to draw fans from across the country, with Chestnut winning his 17th Mustard Belt in 2025 after consuming 70½ hot dogs.

Smithfield confirmed that the contest, broadcast on ESPN, will continue under the new ownership.

Smithfield Foods is part of the WH Group, China's largest pork and meat processing company.

WH Group acquired Smithfield in 2013 for $4.7 billion to tap into US meat supplies for export to China.

The parent company also operates through Shuanghui Development in China and Morliny Foods in Europe.

