GameStop to Shut Down Nearly 30 New York Locations Amid Major Retail Pullback

GameStop is set to shut down nearly 30 stores across New York as part of a sweeping national retrenchment that will see more than 470 locations close by the end of January.

The move is part of the video game retailer's ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and adapt to changing consumer habits.

The closures affect locations from New York City and Long Island to Westchester, the Hudson Valley, and upstate areas.

In New York City alone, multiple stores across the five boroughs are set to close, while suburban and upstate regions will see shutdowns in Buffalo, Rochester, Poughkeepsie, Ithaca, Plattsburgh, Monticello, and other cities, NYup reported.

Stores in White Plains, Yonkers, Valley Stream, Rosedale, and West Islip are also on the list.

A company spokesperson confirmed the closures in a December filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, saying they are part of a "store portfolio optimization review."

The fiscal 2025 plan calls for a "significant number of additional store closures" as GameStop wraps up its fiscal year on Jan. 31.

The January wave follows last year's closure of 590 US stores, marking one of the most aggressive retail pullbacks in GameStop's history.

Combined with previous rounds, the company will have shuttered more than 1,000 locations in roughly two years, cutting its once-sprawling footprint by more than half.

At its peak, GameStop operated over 6,000 stores worldwide; after the latest cuts, the retailer is expected to have fewer than 2,000 locations.

GameStop closing about 30 New York stores as nationwide purge mounts due to falling sales https://t.co/Z2oIFdQl27 pic.twitter.com/qoljrS0REW — NY Post Business (@nypostbiz) January 20, 2026

GameStop Net Sales Drop to $821M

The closures come as GameStop works to adapt to a market dominated by online shopping and digital gaming platforms.

Despite attempts to revamp some locations into "retro" stores featuring older Nintendo, PlayStation, Sega Genesis, and Xbox products, foot traffic has continued to decline.

According to the NY Post, GameStop's most recent quarterly report, released in December, showed net sales dropped to $821 million from $860 million the previous year, even as net income improved to $77.1 million.

Analysts note that reducing store locations could help the company cut costs and potentially boost its market valuation.

The retailer rose to prominence in 2021 during the meme-stock frenzy, when a surge of online trading briefly sent shares soaring.

That episode brought renewed attention and capital, but it did not solve long-term challenges facing GameStop's brick-and-mortar operations.

As of early January, only five stores remain open within 50 miles of Syracuse, New York, including locations at Destiny USA mall, Auburn, Cicero, New Hartford, and Rome.

The company has also been winding down international operations, leaving Canada, Germany, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, and Italy, with plans to exit France within the next year.

Originally published on vcpost.com