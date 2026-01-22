Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Denies Tension Over LeBron and Bronny Draft Pick

Bronny James' draft appearance came as a surprise. For other NBA fans, the son of LeBron James deserves to get drafted, while others believe that the 21-year-old James needs more time to develop his skills. Several reports claimed that the Lakers' superstar felt unappreciated after the franchise drafted his son.

In response, LA minority owner Jeanie Buss denied the reports, stating that it was "completely unfair."

Did Buss Feel that James Was Ungrateful?

Speaking to The Athletic's Sam Ammick, Buss said that all the noise about James and Bronny's draft is not true. She added that it's just unfair for the veteran.

"It's really not right, given all the great things LeBron has done for the Lakers, that he has to be pulled into my family drama."

Bronny James' NBA Journey

According to The Score, Bronny has played 51 games over two seasons but has yet to secure a consistent spot in head coach JJ Redick's rotation. This season, he's averaging 1.5 points and 1.1 assists in 6.8 minutes per game across 24 appearances.

Once highly rated by scouts, Bronny's stock fell after a disappointing college season at USC in 2023-24, where he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 25 games, starting six. His college debut was delayed following a cardiac arrest scare during a July 2023 practice.

A Father-Son Milestone

Despite the challenges, Bronny made his NBA debut in the Lakers' first game of the 2024-25 season, marking the first time a father-son duo played simultaneously in the NBA alongside LeBron.

Rich Paul, their agent, confirmed that Buss championed drafting Bronny, highlighting the young player's work ethic and potential.

Past Friction and LeBron's Commitment

Tension reportedly arose between Buss and LeBron after the 2021 Russell Westbrook acquisition, and she even considered trading LeBron to the Clippers in 2022. However, LeBron re-signed with the Lakers in July 2024 on a two-year, $104-million deal with a no-trade clause, keeping him with the franchise through the 2025-26 season.

LeBron will miss the starting roster for the annual NBA All-Star contest for the first time in 21 years.

