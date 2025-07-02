U.S. Politics

Trump Transformed the 'Monica Lewinsky Room' Into a Gift Shop Filled With MAGA Merch: Report

The president reportedly hands out MAGA hats and shirts to visitors

President Donald Trump reportedly hands out MAGA merch in what he calls the White House's "Monica Lewinsky room."

President Donald Trump has reportedly converted what he calls the "Monica Lewinsky room" into a gift shop stocked with MAGA merchandise, according to a new report.

A Republican senator told NBC News he was invited to a bill signing where Trump showed him what he called the "Monica Lewinsky room," referencing the location where former President Bill Clinton had an affair with the then-22-year-old intern, a scandal that led to Clinton's impeachment and subsequent acquittal.

"He does what he wants, and they [Trump's aides] let him do it," the Republican senator told NBC, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Located near the Oval Office, the room has reportedly been transformed by Trump into a "beautifully organized" gift shop stocked with MAGA hats and shirts for visitors, according to an anonymous senior White House official.

The $50 red MAGA hat has become a signature symbol of Trump and his supporters, but he has not stopped there. In the first month of his second term, President Trump added 168 new products to the Trump Store, which now features more than 1,700 items. Among them were a $200 "MAGA Victory Blanket," a $550 "45-47 Bling Clutch," and a $69 straw hat released just in time for summer. He also recently launched a "Gulf of America" baseball cap in a similar style.

According to Citizens for Ethics, Trump made more than $3 million in merchandise sales from his online store in 2023. His sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, also recently launched Trump Mobile, offering a $499 smartphone and a $47.45 monthly plan.

Originally published on Latin Times

