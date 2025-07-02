U.S. Politics

Democrat Rep. Blasts GOP 'Cult' After Colleague Displays Poster of Trump on House Floor

"It's not about American families, it's about one big party for Trump," Rep. Jim McGovern stated

Mark Alford Trump Poster
A Democratic representative ridiculed the Republican Party, referring to its members as a "cult" after Rep. Mark Alford brought out a poster of President Donald Trump.

Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern mocked GOP representatives after the House opened debate on the "one big, beautiful" tax and spending bill on Wednesday. Republican Rep. Mark Alford remarked on his reasons for supporting Trump's bill while standing beside a poster also encouraging his colleagues to support the bill.

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is a time for choosing," said Alford.

"We can choose to side with the illegal aliens, unelected bureaucrats and fear mongering from the American left, or, we can choose to side with the American people and deliver on the mandate that they gave us back in November. I urge my colleagues to put America first, support the rule and pass the One Big Beautiful Bill!" he continued.

McGovern quickly responded by mocking Alford and his poster, which depicted Trump in front of the United States flag and fireworks all around.

"Cult much?" McGovern said. "You know, that gentleman's poster says it all: it's not about American families, it's about one big party for Trump. It's about swelling up his ego."

Several social media users quickly took to online platforms to express support for McGovern's sentiments, further stating their disdain for the GOP tax and spending bill.

"Putting America first means dropping the bill all together. So yeah. Let's put AMERICANS first. Not the 'Billionaires,'" one user said.

"A bunch of old, rich, white men are trying to tell us what a great deal this is for the people? Gee that never ends up bad," another added.

"It needs to be pointed out more often," one user agreed.

Originally published on Latin Times

