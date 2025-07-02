Business

Amazon's Robots Are About to Outnumber Its 1.1 Million Warehouse Workers

It won't be surprising if Amazon goes fully automated for the next decade.

By

Amazon is on the verge of a significant change in its warehousing operations: robots are about to outnumber humans.

The Seattle giant recently said that more than one million robots now operate in its worldwide fulfillment center network, moving ever closer to eclipsing its 1.1 million human warehousing workers.

Amazon Hits One Million Robots in Warehouses

Amazon’s Robots Are About to Outnumber Warehouse Workers Amazon’s Robots Are About to Outnumber Warehouse Workers

Scott Dresser, vice president of Amazon Robotics, shared the news in a blog post, calling the milestone a reinforcement of Amazon's leadership as the world's largest manufacturer and operator of mobile robotics.

Based on the statement, Amazon is rejoicing about the company's decade-long investment in automation and artificial intelligence. It reportedly cost billions but is rapidly transforming the nature of warehouse work.

Amazon's robots perform backbreaking work like lifting, sorting, and stowing—tasks that are physically demanding and can be repetitive or risky for human labor. The machines, in Amazon's view, are meant to augment the workforce and not displace it.

New AI and Robotics Set to Boost Warehouse Efficiency

In addition to the million-robot mark, Amazon is launching new generative AI technology that will make its warehouse robots more autonomous and efficient. These innovations are part of a larger strategy to reduce human intervention and streamline operations.

A prime example is Amazon's new robot, Vulcan, announced in May. Vulcan will pick items and place them onto mobile shelves, working up to 20 hours a day. According to Digital Trends, the company claims Vulcan is a hair faster than the average human worker, raising questions about how AI-fueled automation will change work in various sectors.

Internal Documents Suggest a More Automated Workplace

While Amazon publicly asserts that automation augments its human labor force, Business Insider recently uncovered an internal document that takes a different view.

The memo labels Vulcan and other robots as "critical to flattening Amazon's hiring curve over the next ten years." This has sparked suggestions that complete automation, rather than augmentation, is Amazon's ultimate objective.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy also alluded to a technology-dense future. In a company memo, he recognized that AI would decrease the company's corporate staff over time, as various departments incorporate automation into daily procedures.

Shortly after, employees criticized Jassy's message, saying he did not care about the layoffs.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Amazon
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
The Republican chairman and ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee have called for an inquiry into 'Signalgate'

Senate Set To Begin 'Vote-a-Rama' On $3.3 Trillion Megabill Monday Morning

GOP Senator Admits Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Isn't 'There Yet'
GOP Senator Admits Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Isn't 'There Yet' Despite Voting Yes: 'Hope the House' Sends It Back
Street Arrests of Immigrants Without Criminal History by ICE Have Soared 1,100% Since 2017: Study
Business Owner Raided by CBP Agents Says They Refused to Show a Warrant: 'I Feel Like My Rights Were Violated'
Diamondbacks Ban Season Ticket Holder for Fan Interference After Catching
Diamondbacks Ban Season Ticket Holder for Fan Interference After Catching Ball Meant for Player
DOGE Service Holds Key Data That Could Boost Elon Musk’s Tech Ambitions
Musk Promotes Republican Who Voted Against Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' for Re-Election Amid Efforts to Unseat Him
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know