NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Target Young Centers in Quiet Trade Talks to Bolster Frontcourt Depth

The Los Angeles Lakers remain busy, though not publicly so, when it comes to their center position. Although no formal moves have yet been made, GM Rob Pelinka has reportedly been quietly making phone calls, seeking potential trade agreements regarding a trio of young, up-and-coming big men.

The Lakers have shown interest in three centers: Nick Richards, Yves Missi, and Robert Williams III. Each player brings a different set of skills, and the front office appears to be considering all options to acquire the perfect fit for the team's requirements.

Consistent Role Player with Efficiency With Nick Richards

Nick Richards, who was traded to the Phoenix Suns last season following his initial starts in Charlotte, is said to be on the radar of the Lakers, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

The 7-footer had respectable statistics, scoring 9.3 points and collecting 8.2 rebounds in 22 minutes per outing while shooting 59.1% from the floor. Though that mark was a career-worst for Richards, he remains a reliable presence in the paint with a career field goal percentage of 64%.

Richards is noted for finishing near the rim and rebounding well, which makes him a good candidate to serve as a backup or rotational center.

Yves Missi's Explosive Athleticism

Yves Missi, a 2024 NBA Draft pick selected just four spots after the Lakers' own Dalton Knecht, represents a high-upside play. The athletic big man averaged 9.1 points and 8.2 rebounds last season, showcasing his verticality and ability to finish above the rim. Remarkably, nearly 30% of Missi's shots were dunks, tallying 116 slams over 73 games while averaging 26.8 minutes.

According to SB Nation, Missi's raw athletic tools and defensive potential make him an appealing long-term prospect, though he may need time to develop before becoming a reliable contributor.

High-Risk, High-Reward Talent For Robert Williams III

Possibly the most recognizable name among Lakers fans, Robert Williams III is also in the running. With his shot-blocking and lob-catching acumen, Williams has long fascinated the Lakers' front office. Healthy, he's the very prototype they desire: an athletic, mobile big who guards the rim and excels in the pick-and-roll.

But durability is a major issue. Williams has played more than 52 games just once in his career, and in five of his seven seasons, he didn't reach 40 games. His injury record makes him a gamble, but one with potential reward if he can remain on the court.

Some Lakers fans are questioning why LA passed on Myles Turner, at a time when they need a good center.

Other supporters are still not losing hope for Pelinka to land either Walker Kessler or Jarrett Allen. Both have respectable plays in the rim, and the Lakers could benefit from their defense.

