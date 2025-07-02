NFL Trade Rumors: Could the Dolphins Trade for Raiders TE Michael Mayer?

The Las Vegas Raiders will soon have another decision to make regarding a trade. With NFL training camps approaching, they need to enhance their offense with quarterback Geno Smith and rookie sensation Ashton Jeanty. The team is also leaning on Michael Mayer, one of its promising playmakers.

The tight end wants to stay on the team, but rumors say that the Miami Dolphins are ready to pick him up anytime.

Miami Dolphins Looking for Tight End Assistance

The Miami Dolphins recently made headlines with a huge move, sending tight end Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers. After closing the deal, Miami now wants to replenish its tight-end depth chart, according to ClutchPoints.

The Dolphins, per Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald, have been tracking Michael Mayer "for a while" and consider him a good fit in their offense.

Today, the Dolphins are relying on Julian Hill and Pharoah Brown as their primary tight-end solution. Both are good players, but neither has an obvious long-term answer.

Why Michael Mayer Is a Trade Target

Michael Mayer, a second-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, was originally envisioned as a building-block tight end for the Raiders. But all that changed when Las Vegas took Brock Bowers with its first-round pick in the 2024 draft. That move relegated Mayer to a backup role and fueled speculation regarding his potential availability through trade.

Mayer is a traditional Y tight end type—physical, dependable, and capable in both the pass and run attack. Miami, operating a dynamic offense with Mike McDaniel at the helm, is one team that might gain an immediate boost from Mayer's well-rounded skill set.

Raiders' Tight End Room Is Deep and Crowded

Las Vegas now has a tight-end unit consisting of Mayer, Bowers, and veteran Ian Thomas. With several formations that incorporate 12- and even 13-personnel looks, there's still going to be room for Mayer to play, but trade talk won't subside until roster choices are made.

Despite the gossip, Mayer has indicated his plan to stick with the Raiders.

Mayer Says He's Happy in Vegas

During a recent team interview, Mayer indicated that he's happy with where he is in Las Vegas and even stoked about the new offense under head coach Antonio Pierce and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

"It's been a great spring here. I'm so excited to be back here, and it's been very fun. New coaching staff's been great. Everything's great. These coaches know what I can do and what I can put out on that field, and it's obviously only going to be better out there with Brock Bowers, with Ian Thomas, those other two tight ends."

He also noticed the team's innovative offense packages, such as 13-personnel formations, which may enable him to remain engaged on impactful snaps.

Will the Raiders Actually Move Him?

The final decision may rest on Las Vegas' long-term vision. If the Raiders want to lean fully into Bowers in the future, moving Mayer could make sense, especially if the Dolphins offer a deal that helps elsewhere on the roster.

