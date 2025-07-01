U.S. Politics

Trump Slams New Yorkers Who Support Mayoral Candidate Mamdani: 'If They Go This Route, I Think They're Crazy'

"I think I'm going to have a lot of fun with him, watching him, because he has to come right to this building to get his money," Trump added

By
Trump Applauds Supreme Court for Limiting Nationwide Injunctions
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed New Yorkers who supported mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, saying "I think the people in New York are crazy if they go this route."

"I think they're crazy. We will have a communist in the for the first time, really a pure, true communist. He wants to operate the grocery stores. The department stores. What about the people that are there? I think it's crazy," Trump added while talking to press outside the White House.

Trump had already criticized Mamdani on Sunday, threatening to cut off federal funding if he "doesn't behave himself" should he effectively become the city's new mayor. Fox News detailed that, according to the city's comptroller, over $100 billion go to New York from the federal government through different entities and programs.

Back on Tuesday, Trump said he thinks Mamdani is "terrible," calling him a "communist." "The last thing we need is a communist. I said there will never be socialism in the United States. So even the communists, I think it's bad news. And I think you're going to have a lot of fun with him, watching him, because he has to break through this building to get his money. And don't worry, he's not going to run away with anything."

Mamdani rejected being a communist and said he has already had to start getting "used to the fact that the president will talk about how I look, how I sound, where I'm from, who I am" because he "wants to distract from what I'm fighting for."

"Call it democracy or call it democratic socialism. There has to be a better distribution of wealth for all of God's children in this country," he added.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Donald Trump, Democrats

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
The Republican chairman and ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee have called for an inquiry into 'Signalgate'

Senate Set To Begin 'Vote-a-Rama' On $3.3 Trillion Megabill Monday Morning

ICE Prepares to Deport Entire Family of Colorado Firebomb Attacker
Texas Businesses Post 'No Trespassing' Signs to Ward Off ICE: 'I Have Never Seen Anything Like This,' Says Attorney
Street Arrests of Immigrants Without Criminal History by ICE Have Soared 1,100% Since 2017: Study
Business Owner Raided by CBP Agents Says They Refused to Show a Warrant: 'I Feel Like My Rights Were Violated'
Donald Trump Jim Ryan
Reddit Co-Founder Condemns University of Virginia President's Resignation Following Trump Pressure: 'DEI Witchhunt'
Trump Applauds Supreme Court for Limiting Nationwide Injunctions
Texas Lawmaker Urges Trump to Ease Immigration Crackdown Citing Harm to Small Businesses
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know