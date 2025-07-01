Trump Slams New Yorkers Who Support Mayoral Candidate Mamdani: 'If They Go This Route, I Think They're Crazy'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed New Yorkers who supported mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, saying "I think the people in New York are crazy if they go this route."

"I think they're crazy. We will have a communist in the for the first time, really a pure, true communist. He wants to operate the grocery stores. The department stores. What about the people that are there? I think it's crazy," Trump added while talking to press outside the White House.

“I think he’s terrible, he's a communist. The last thing we need is a communist... I think he's bad news and I think I'm going to have a lot of fun with him, watching him, because he has to come right to this building to get his money.” pic.twitter.com/EBiKRvfXJr — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 1, 2025

Trump had already criticized Mamdani on Sunday, threatening to cut off federal funding if he "doesn't behave himself" should he effectively become the city's new mayor. Fox News detailed that, according to the city's comptroller, over $100 billion go to New York from the federal government through different entities and programs.

Back on Tuesday, Trump said he thinks Mamdani is "terrible," calling him a "communist." "The last thing we need is a communist. I said there will never be socialism in the United States. So even the communists, I think it's bad news. And I think you're going to have a lot of fun with him, watching him, because he has to break through this building to get his money. And don't worry, he's not going to run away with anything."

Mamdani rejected being a communist and said he has already had to start getting "used to the fact that the president will talk about how I look, how I sound, where I'm from, who I am" because he "wants to distract from what I'm fighting for."

"Call it democracy or call it democratic socialism. There has to be a better distribution of wealth for all of God's children in this country," he added.

Originally published on Latin Times