NFL Trade Rumors: T.J. Watt Could Go to These Teams If Steelers Decide to Part Ways

There's no doubt that Steelers value Watt's worth on Pittsburgh, but they decide to pass, five suitors are waiting for him.

Pittsburgh's star pass rusher, T.J. Watt, is reportedly not attending minicamp because contract talks are stalled. With the Steel City acquiring Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey, and Jonnu Smith, fans wonder if Watt still has a role in the offense.

But all's not quiet on the Steelers' turf. With his future uncertain, other teams are said to be sniffing around, ready to sign the perennial All-Pro.

T.J. Watt Contract Standoff Sparks Trade Buzz

While the Steelers are still interested in signing Watt and having him as a defensive player, the standoff has led to trade rumors throughout the league. Per ESPN, multiple teams have already made overtures to see if the Steelers are willing to trade the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Here's a look at five teams that might make genuine bids if Watt does become available:

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have been all-in this offseason, trying to win now with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels under a cost-controlled contract. Defensive-minded head coach Dan Quinn would surely love to have Watt join his developing front seven.

Despite their 4-3 base defense, Quinn could adapt schemes to unleash Watt, similar to how he unleashed Micah Parsons in Dallas.

Philadelphia Eagles

CBS Sports reports that GM Howie Roseman has never been afraid to make a splash. With veteran edge defenders Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat departed, the Eagles might consider replacing their production with a veteran sack specialist.

Watt and Jalen Carter could combine to create one of the league's most formidable defensive lines. Remaining in-state might also be an attractive aspect for Watt.

Detroit Lions

The Lions stand at the threshold of greatness. Aidan Hutchinson has emerged as a star, but Detroit remains in search of a complementary threat on the other edge.

With more than $40 million in estimated cap space in 2025, the Lions are situated to accommodate Watt's contract wishes while bolstering their status as a Super Bowl contender.

Seattle Seahawks

New head coach Mike Macdonald has a creative defensive mindset, and bringing in DeMarcus Lawrence was a positive move. Adding Watt might make the Seahawks' pass rush elite instead of just good. The deal also keeps Watt out of the AFC, as Pittsburgh had planned long-term.

However, Seaside Joe argues that the Seahawks should not pay a $40 million per year contract to someone who won't start until he's 32.

Green Bay Packers

While Green Bay isn't necessarily desperate at pass rusher, bringing a Watt brother home might be too good of an opportunity to turn down. With Rashan Gary heading up the unit and Lukas Van Ness still learning the ropes, T.J. Watt would be an immediate upgrade.

In a poetic turn of NFL irony, Watt signing with the Packers as Aaron Rodgers dons the Steelers uniform would be a script for the ages.

