Business

TikTok Sale to 'Very Wealthy' Group Set to Take Place Soon, Says Trump

Trump will unveil who TikTok's buyer in the US is in the coming weeks.

By
TikTok US China

President Donald Trump has revealed that TikTok already has a buyer in the United States. Trump revealed that a "very wealthy" group is behind this TikTok sale but refrained from naming who exactly is set to purchase the currently Chinese-owned platform and lead its US operations.

Trump Reveals a 'Very Wealthy' Group to Buy TikTok

Fox News shared a recent interview with President Trump, and here, the American leader revealed that a "very wealthy" group is now poised to be the next owner of TikTok and is committed to buying the platform.

The US President has been on top of TikTok's sale since the start of his term earlier this January, and he has since been hands-on with finding a potential partner.

Trump also revealed that he would still need time to talk to China's President, Xi Jinping, for his approval on the deal.

This statement only reveals that the deal has been set with the United States' side only but not yet on ByteDance and China's end. With that said, Trump believes that the Chinese president would possibly green light the sale.

Trump to Unveil TikTok's Buyer in 2 Weeks

When asked about who these potential buyers are, President Trump only said that they are "a group of very wealthy people" and avoided naming who.

However, the buyer is set to be revealed in "about two weeks," said Trump.

TikTok's Sale and Trump's Patronage

ByteDance and TikTok are known for being headstrong against the sale of the Chinese social media platform to a United States buyer or company for many years, and they have opposed the country and its laws in recent times. This led to TikTok's ban earlier this year after failing to adhere to the Foreign Adversary law but only lasted for several hours thanks to the then-President-elect.

To date, there have already been three extensions given by President Trump to TikTok, with the first one happening in January, which effectively extended their search for their new owners until April. However, while the US was still negotiating with China and ByteDance on who gets to buy TikTok, the extension elapsed, but the company was given more time until June 19, which also already expired.

Earlier this month, TikTok was given its third extension by the Trump administration to find their buyer, with the company given another 75 days to finalize a deal. Now, a sale is closer to reality than before.

Originally published on Tech Times

ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Sean 'Diddy' Comb's Defense Team Challenges Bryana Bongolan’s Truthfulness in

Diddy Eyeing Massive Celebration for Jury if Found Not Guilty, Inner Circle Says He's Already Mentally at the Afterparty: Report

Trump Tells ICE to Expand Deportations in Largest Cities New York, Chicago, LA
Trump Mocked for Not Knowing When the Civil War Ended: 'The US President Couldn't Pass the Citizenship Test'
Sourcing water has become a near-daily chore for residents of the Venezuelan city of Maracaibo, where crumbling state infrastructure has made piped drinking water critically scarce
Drilling For Water In Venezuela's Parched Oil Town
ICE Prepares to Deport Entire Family of Colorado Firebomb Attacker
Texas Businesses Post 'No Trespassing' Signs to Ward Off ICE: 'I Have Never Seen Anything Like This,' Says Attorney
Gaza Aid Money Request_06242025_1
Israeli Army Accused Of Directing Soldiers To Shoot At Crowds Of Palestinians Near Aid Distribution Sites Despite Posing No Threat: IDF Denies It
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know