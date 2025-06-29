Trump-Musk Feud Reignited After Senate Passes 'Big Beautiful Bill'

The feud between President Donald Trump and his once close ally, billionaire Elon Musk, has resumed after the Senate officially passed the GOP's "one big, beautiful" tax and spending bill.

Trump appeared on Fox News in conversation with host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday morning, during which he talked about the Tesla CEO and the tax and spending bill that created rifts between their relationship.

Trump stated that Musk resented him over threats to pull federal contracts from Musk's companies.

"He got a little bit upset, and you know that wasn't appropriate," Trump said.

He also revealed that he has "not spoken to [Musk] much" since their fallout in early June.

Trump further stated that Musk would not have been so against the bill if it had included the EV credit clause, which provides purchasers of electric vehicles with up to $7,500 of federal credit, hence encouraging the purchase of EVs.

"The electric vehicle mandate, EV mandate, is a tough thing for him," Trump said Sunday. "I would think, you know, I don't want everybody to have to have an electric car. You know, I campaigned on, you have a choice if you want a gasoline power, if you want a hybrid, if you want—I love the electric, I love his cars. I think he's fantastic, but not everybody should have that."

However, Musk had cemented his opposition to the spending bill regardless of the inclusion of EV credit.

"This bill raises the debt ceiling by $5 TRILLION, the biggest increase in history, putting America in the fast lane to debt slavery!" Musk posted.

"Polls show that this bill is political suicide for the Republican Party," he continued on Saturday.

The Trump-backed spending bill cleared a key Senate vote on Saturday night, being approved by 51 Senators along party lines. Senators Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Rand Paul, R-Ky., were the only Republicans to vote against it.

"Senate Republicans are scrambling to pass a radical bill, released to the public in the dead of night, praying the American people don't realize what's in it," Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer said in a statement. "If Senate Republicans won't tell the American people what's in this bill, then Democrats are going to force this chamber to read it from start to finish."

"Biden and the Democrats left behind enormous messes that we are trying to clean up – an open border, wars, and massive deficits," said Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who ended up voting yes after initially disapproving of the legislation. "After working for weeks with President Trump and his highly capable economic team, I am convinced that he views this as a necessary first step and will support my efforts to help put America on a path to fiscal sustainability."

Originally published on Latin Times