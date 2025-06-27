Trump Admin Stops Collecting Data Crucial for Hurricane Predictions at the Start of Hurricane Season

Just weeks before the peak of hurricane season, the Trump administration has halted transmission of key satellite data used to predict storm intensity and track, prompting warnings that the move could "cascade into poorer forecasts" and leave coastal communities more vulnerable.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Defense declared it would stop processing and transmitting microwave data collected from a trio of weather satellites jointly operated with NOAA, Local 10 News reported. These satellites provide crucial scans used by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and others to detect storm structure, estimate intensity and track development over oceans where on-the-ground observations are limited or nonexistent.

The move was formalized the next day in a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) service change notice and will take effect by June 30.

The decision to cut off access to data from the Special Sensor Microwave Imager Sounder (SSMIS) caught both the weather and national security communities by surprise. Though no official explanation has been given, the move reportedly stems from internal Department of Defense security concerns.

As a result, nearly half of the microwave imagery used to monitor storms—especially in the Pacific, where hurricane hunting aircraft rarely operate—will go dark.

The announcement comes just weeks into hurricane season, which lasts from June 1 to November 30. Peak season typically occurs between August and October, according to NOAA.

Forecasters rely heavily on this data, especially at night and in developing systems, to detect rapid intensification or shifts in a storm's structure. Without it, experts warn, the risk of a "sunrise surprise" dramatically increases when critical overnight changes go undetected until the next day.

Former NHC chief James Franklin emphasized that the real-time imagery isn't optional, calling it essential for storm positioning and accuracy. Forecast errors caused by small initial mistakes in storm tracking can multiply over just a few days, increasing the risk for millions along the coast.

Originally published on Latin Times