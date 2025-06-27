Vogue Shakes Up Leadership as Anna Wintour Steps Down After 37 Years

After 37 years leading American Vogue, Anna Wintour is stepping away from her longtime role as editor-in-chief.

The news was shared during a staff meeting on Thursday, June 26, as reported by Business of Fashion. Wintour, 75, will not be leaving the company completely.

She will stay on as Condé Nast's global chief content officer and global editorial director of Vogue, overseeing all international editions, including Vanity Fair, GQ, and Architectural Digest.

According to People, a new head of editorial content will be chosen to take over the US edition of Vogue and report directly to her.

"Anybody in a creative field knows how essential it is never to stop growing," Wintour told staff. "Now, I find that my greatest pleasure is helping the next generation of editors storm the field with their own ideas."

Wintour joined Vogue in 1988, taking over from Grace Mirabella. Her very first cover—featuring model Michaela Bercu in jeans and a couture sweater—broke every fashion magazine rule at the time.

"It was so unlike the studied and elegant close-ups that were typical of Vogue covers," Wintour once said.

Anna Wintour Reflects on Her Impact as She Steps Down

Over the years, Wintour turned Vogue into a major force in pop culture and fashion.

She pushed boundaries, embraced celebrity culture, and turned the magazine into a leader in fashion, politics, and art.

In 1992, she even put actor Richard Gere on the cover alongside supermodel Cindy Crawford, breaking a long-standing tradition of women-only covers, CNN said.

Her influence extended beyond the pages of Vogue. Wintour inspired the character of Miranda Priestly in "The Devil Wears Prada," written by her former assistant Lauren Weisberger.

In 2009, she offered fans a rare peek into her work and leadership style through the documentary "The September Issue."

In addition to her editorial work, Wintour has been central to fashion's biggest events, including the Met Gala, which she will continue to oversee. "I plan to remain Vogue's tennis and theater editor in perpetuity," she joked during the meeting.

While her replacement has not been announced, Wintour says she's excited to welcome someone who can bring a fresh voice to Vogue.

"How thrilling it will be to work alongside someone new who will challenge us and inspire us."

