NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets Hope to Land Jaylen Brown to Boost Scoring With Durant

The Rockets need a second-option scorer at the moment.

The Boston Celtics and the Houston Rockets are making big moves to set themselves up for success next season. For Boston, rebuilding without Jayson Tatum is the priority. Houston, meanwhile, is looking for another scorer next to Kevin Durant.

Talk of a trade that includes Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown is in the news, and this story could progress in the coming days.

Consecutive Trades From Boston Celtics

The Celtics have moved swiftly in the wake of the NBA Finals, making crucial decisions regarding restructuring their roster. The initial action was trading Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers, then Kristaps Porziņģis to the Atlanta Hawks. These are all aimed at lessening the financial load on the team and providing them with some breathing room to tinker with their roster until star Jayson Tatum is back from his Achilles injury.

While Tatum is likely to be a central player when he gets back, the Celtics are setting themselves up to keep their competitiveness level.

Jaylen Brown, also a consistent contributor, is the next player who could be on the move. However, that won't be easy, according to ProFootball Network.

Jaylen Brown to Rockets?

The Houston Rockets, who acquired Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade from the Phoenix Suns, are looking to continue improving their roster. With Durant being the offensive anchor, the Rockets are keen on constructing a team that can contend for championships. One acquisition on their radar is Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics.

While Brown is a key player for the Celtics, reports indicate that the Rockets are "gunning for" him, according to Dusty Garza on X.

That said, it will not come easily to get Brown if teams do not value his trade worth. The Rockets might have to give the Celtics a good package to make them trade their star player.

Brown's Costly Contract and Possible Trade Complications

Brown is signed by the Celtics under a five-year, $285 million contract, and that could complicate trade negotiations.

Despite his abilities making him a prized target, the financial outlay attached to him means that any trade is going to take more than one asset from the Rockets or other suitors for his services.

Celtics' GM Brad Stevens Discusses Trade Rumors and Team Strategy

In the 2025 NBA Draft, Celtics General Manager Brad Stevens addressed the team's future with SB Nation's Noa Dalzell. Asked about the future of the roster, Stevens highlighted the significance of the core players of the team, such as Brown, Tatum, and others.

Stevens said the foundation will revolve around Tatum, Brown, Payton, and D-White. He already knew that teams would jump to get them, but even then, Stevens said that Boston was keen on maintaining the core.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

© Copyright 2025 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
