U.S. Politics

GOP Congressman Calls for NYC Mayoral Candidate's Deportation With 'Islamophobic' Rant

The Republican referred to the NYC mayoral candidate as "Zohran 'little muhammad' Mamdani" in an X post

By @https://x.com/eliizabethurban
Zohran Mamdani Andy Ogles
Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles (right) called for Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic socialist candidate who won the Democratic New York City mayoral primary, to be deported.

A Republican congressman called for the Democratic socialist candidate who won the New York City mayoral primary to be deported, as well as accusing him of being "antisemitic" and a "communist."

Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles announced Thursday he was imploring Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Department of Justice to investigate Zohran Mamdani, who won the Democratic mayoral nomination Tuesday night.

"Zohran 'little muhammad' Mamdani is an antisemitic, socialist, communist who will destroy the great City of New York. He needs to be DEPORTED. Which is why I am calling for him to be subject to denaturalization proceedings," Ogles captioned the post.

The lawmaker also included the letter he sent Bondi, in which he insisted that Mamdani has expressed "open solidarity" with a group that previously aided Hamas, the militant group responsible for the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that killed more than 1,200 people.

Ogles cited a New York Post article from over the weekend, which claimed Mamdani had rapped about the Holy Land Foundation in 2017. Although Ogles acknowledged that citing rap lyrics may anger some First Amendment hardliners, he argued that "speech alone does not preclude accountability where it reasonably suggests underlying conduct relevant to eligibility for naturalization."

The representative also claimed that Mamdani "recently rejected opportunities to reject the pro-terrorist rallying cry to 'globalize the antifada.'"

Mamdani, 33, is Muslim and Indian. He was born in Uganda to Indian parents before moving to the U.S. when he was 7. He became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2018, according to the Associated Press.

The Democratic socialist candidate notably beat out former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination in the race for mayor of New York City. But while his nomination was met with celebration from many, several MAGA supporters became enraged by Mamdani's success.

Ogles' announcement, which was shared across various social media platforms, has been met with heavy backlash.

@aaronparnas1

#greenscreen 6/26

♬ original sound - Aaron Parnas

Journalist and lawyer Aaron Parnas called Ogles' post "one of the most hateful and Islamophobic posts you'll ever see" in a TikTok which has since garnered more than 163,000 views.

"They don't hide racism in this administration," one user commented on TikTok. Another wrote, "They really have no shame in their hatred."

"The people voted. End of story," one user argued.

Mamdani has not yet commented on Ogles' accusations as of Thursday afternoon.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Congressman, New York, New York City, Nyc, Deportation, Threats, Hamas, Antisemitism, Islamophobia

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Russian Warship’s Sneaky Channel Run: World War Warning?

Russian Warship Disguised As It Passes Through English Channel - Does It Signal World War Escalation?

Kari Lake Donald Trump picture
Trump Official Holds Up Trump's Picture After Being Questioned Over Hundreds of Job Cuts to Her Agency
McConnell Big Beautiful Bill_06252025_1
Republican Senator Declares Americans Will 'Get Over' Medicaid Cuts in Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
ICE US Citizens_06252025_1
Dozens of US Citizens Were Deported by ICE Before Trump Started His Second Term: Report
RFK Jr. Touted as 'Unfit' After Rant About Lack of
RFK Jr Forced to Take Back His Words After Accusing Lawmaker of Accepting Millions From the Pharmaceutical Industry
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan And What Is Operation Sindoor: What You Need To Know