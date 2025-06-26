Trump Declares Iran Was Spotted 'Trying to Cover Up' Damaged Nuclear Sites, Proving 'Nothing Was Taken Out' Before Attack

President Donald Trump criticized Iranian officials, accusing them of "trying to cover up" damage to its nuclear sites after a leak alleged the strikes caused only minimal impact.

"The cars and small trucks at the site were those of concrete workers trying to cover up the top of the shafts," Trump wrote in a Thursday Truth Social post.

"Nothing was taken out of facility," the president continued. "Would take too long, too dangerous, and very heavy and hard to move!"

Trump's post followed a Pentagon news conference held by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, addressing the effectiveness of the strikes in Iran and the country's retaliatory missile attack on a U.S. base in Qatar.

Instead of offering new details or directly answering reporters' questions, Hegseth emphasized the mission's success and pushed back against Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin, a former colleague, who asked whether Iran had moved its highly enriched uranium prior to the strike.

"Of course we're watching every single aspect," Hegseth said. "But, Jennifer, you've been about the worst. The one who misrepresents the most intentionally."

Originally published on Latin Times