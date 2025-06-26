Hegseth Sparks Backlash After Insisting Trump's Iran Strike Was the 'Most Complex Military Operation in History': 'Not By a Long Shot'

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is being ridiculed by social media users after declaring that the Trump administration strike on three Iranian nuclear facilities was one of the most complex military operations in US history.

Hegseth appeared before reporters at a press conference at the Pentagon on Thursday, in which he discussed the US attack on Iran's nuclear sites.

Hegseth: "President Trump directed the most complex and secretive military operation in history, and it was a resounding success."



"Let me read the bottom line here. President Trump directed the most complex and secretive military operation in history, and it was a resounding success resulting in a ceasefire agreement and the end of the 12 day war," Hegseth said.

Social media users quickly took to online platforms to mock the Defense Secretary for his assertion.

"Ah yes, the most 'secretive military operation' in history – so secret it was announced on Fox News with more theatrics than a WWE cage match. Pete looks like he's auditioning to play Patton in a school play sponsored by MyPillow," joked one user.

"Nah, Ukraine planning and orchestrating the destruction of Russian bombers was far more impressive," added another.

"I love our military, but this bombing run was NOT the most complex military operation in history. Not by a long shot," a third stated.

"Both Dunkirk and Normandy have objections to that statement," commented a fourth.

"Didn't they say Iran knew they were coming?" noted another.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated Thursday that the impact of the US attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities was grossly overstated by the Trump administration, who claimed the strikes "completely and fully obliterated Iran's nuclear program".

"They could not achieve anything significant," he said.

He continued to state that the only reason the US attacked Iran was because "it felt that if it did not intervene, the Zionist regime would be utterly destroyed."

"It entered the war to save them, yet it gained nothing," he said.

Originally published on Latin Times