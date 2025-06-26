U.S.

Hegseth Sparks Backlash After Insisting Trump's Iran Strike Was the 'Most Complex Military Operation in History': 'Not By a Long Shot'

"I love our military, but this bombing run was NOT the most complex military operation in history," said one social media user

By
Calls for Hegseth's Resignation Spread After War Plans Text Blunder:
Hegseth appeared before reporters at a press conference at the Pentagon on Thursday, in which he discussed the US attack on Iran's nuclear sites.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is being ridiculed by social media users after declaring that the Trump administration strike on three Iranian nuclear facilities was one of the most complex military operations in US history.

Hegseth appeared before reporters at a press conference at the Pentagon on Thursday, in which he discussed the US attack on Iran's nuclear sites.

"Let me read the bottom line here. President Trump directed the most complex and secretive military operation in history, and it was a resounding success resulting in a ceasefire agreement and the end of the 12 day war," Hegseth said.

Social media users quickly took to online platforms to mock the Defense Secretary for his assertion.

"Ah yes, the most 'secretive military operation' in history – so secret it was announced on Fox News with more theatrics than a WWE cage match. Pete looks like he's auditioning to play Patton in a school play sponsored by MyPillow," joked one user.

"Nah, Ukraine planning and orchestrating the destruction of Russian bombers was far more impressive," added another.

"I love our military, but this bombing run was NOT the most complex military operation in history. Not by a long shot," a third stated.

"Both Dunkirk and Normandy have objections to that statement," commented a fourth.

"Didn't they say Iran knew they were coming?" noted another.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated Thursday that the impact of the US attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities was grossly overstated by the Trump administration, who claimed the strikes "completely and fully obliterated Iran's nuclear program".

"They could not achieve anything significant," he said.

He continued to state that the only reason the US attacked Iran was because "it felt that if it did not intervene, the Zionist regime would be utterly destroyed."

"It entered the war to save them, yet it gained nothing," he said.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Donald Trump, Iran, Middle East

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
President Donald Trump's inner circle has long spoken of China as the arch-enemy, with some suggesting that ending the Ukraine war will free up resources to counter Beijing

Iranian TV Anchor Warns Thousands of American Soldiers Will Be Sent Home in 'Coffins' in Rebuke of Trump's Bombing

Russian Warship’s Sneaky Channel Run: World War Warning?
Russian Warship Disguised As It Passes Through English Channel - Does It Signal World War Escalation?
Kari Lake Donald Trump picture
Trump Official Holds Up Trump's Picture After Being Questioned Over Hundreds of Job Cuts to Her Agency
McConnell Big Beautiful Bill_06252025_1
Republican Senator Declares Americans Will 'Get Over' Medicaid Cuts in Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
ICE US Citizens_06252025_1
Dozens of US Citizens Were Deported by ICE Before Trump Started His Second Term: Report
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know