AOC Called Out for Being in Suburban Yearbook After Using 'Bronx Girl' Label in Response to Trump's Name-Calling

"If you're a BX girl then why are you in my Yorktown yearbook?" assemblyman Max Slater tweeted

A New York lawmaker called out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for referring to herself as a "Bronx girl," claiming that she appeared in his suburban yearbook.

"I'm a Bronx girl. You should know that we can eat Queens boys for breakfast. Respectfully," the Democratic representative wrote on X Monday in response to jabs made at her by President Donald Trump.

"@AOC if you're a BX girl then why are you in my Yorktown yearbook? Give it up already," assemblyman Max Slater responded, attaching images of AOC in the yearbook.

Social media users quickly pointed out that AOC was born in the Bronx and lived there for a total of 19 years, having moved to Yorktown and then back to the Bronx during her lifetime.

"Grok kind of shut this down. She lived there a total of 19 years. She lived there until she was 5 and then another 14 years later on. That's enough time to say you're from the Bronx. I lived in the Bronx for 30 years and then somewhere else for the last 19 years. I'm still a Bronx guy. Plus, she was raised by Bronx parents. That Bronx culture doesn't just leave you when you move somewhere else," said one user.

Other users questioned the yearbook photo due to the fact that those included do not appear in alphabetical order.

"What kind of year book isn't in alphabetical order?" one user noted.

"I'm suspect on that yearbook clip. Her name is not in alphabetical order," concurred another.

"why is a 'C' last name in w/the 'N's,'" another pointed out.

The lawmaker was listed in the yearbook as "Alexandria Cortez," and placed between two students with "N" and "O" last names. However, as AOC goes by "Ocasio-Cortez," some claimed that it could have been a misprint or last-minute change.

AOC's initial post was in response to Trump berating her on Truth Social for calling for his impeachment due to his decision to bomb Iran.

"Stupid AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the "dumbest" people in Congress, is now calling for my Impeachment, despite the fact that the Crooked and Corrupt Democrats have already done that twice before," he began.

"Instead of her constant complaining, Alexandria should go back home to Queens, where I was also brought up, and straighten out her filthy, disgusting, crime ridden streets, in the District she "represents," and which she never goes to anymore," he added.

"Mr. President, don't take your anger out on me - I'm just a silly girl. Take it out on whoever convinced you to betray the American people and our Constitution by illegally bombing Iran and dragging us into war," AOC responded. "It only took you 5 months to break almost every promise you made."

Originally published on Latin Times

