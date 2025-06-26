U.S. Immigration

California Official Under Investigation After Slamming Gangs for 'Not Showing Up' Against ICE Raids: 'Your Hood is Being Invaded'

"You guys are all about territory," Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez said

By
Cudahy Vice-Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez
Cynthia Gonzalez, vice mayor of Cudahy, California, is under investigation after appearing to urge gangs to confront ICE agents in a viral video, igniting backlash from law enforcement.

A California vice mayor is reportedly under federal investigation after a viral TikTok video appeared to show her criticizing local gangs for staying silent during recent ICE raids.

Cynthia Gonzalez, who serves as vice mayor of Cudahy, a small city in southeast Los Angeles County, posted a now-deleted video where she appeared to challenge gangs to take action against "the biggest gang there is," referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), FOX 11 reported.

In the video, Gonzalez appears to taunt gang members for failing to defend their communities.

"You guys are all about territory," Gonzalez said. "This is 18th street, this is Florencia. You guys tag everything up, claiming hood, and now that your hood is being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there isn't a peep out of you."

"Don't be trying to claim no block, no nothing, if you're not showing up right now," she continued.

Sources told the outlet that federal officials are investigating Gonzalez for the comments, which some law enforcement groups have interpreted as incitement. Gonzalez allegedly confirmed the FBI probe in a Facebook post, writing, "I need a lawyer. The FBI just came to my house."

She has since argued that the video falls under her First Amendment rights. Meanwhile, the city of Cudahy has distanced itself from Gonzalez's remarks, stating they represent her personal views.

Additionally, the Los Angeles Police Protective League called for her immediate resignation and prosecution, citing the deadly histories of the gangs she referenced. "Her actions are deplorable and potentially illegal," the group said.

