MAGA Rages Over 'Anarchist-Socialist' Candidate Winning Democratic NYC Mayor Nominee: 'Truly Makes Me Sick'

Supporters of President Donald Trump are expressing anger and frustration at mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani winning New York City's Democratic mayoral primary, securing his nomination as the Democratic candidate.

"The idea that a self-avowed socialist and Hamas Terrorist sympathizer like Zohran Mamdani could become the next mayor of New York City truly makes me sick," New York Representative Elise Stefanik said to supporters in an email. "If a socialist and Hamas Terrorist sympathizer becomes the next Mayor of the biggest city in America, every principle we hold dear as freedom-loving Americans will be under threat."

"There will be another 9/11 in NYC and @ZohranKMamdani will be to blame," said conservative commentator and political pundit Laura Loomer on X.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz also took to social media to weigh in on Mamdani's triumph.

"To all my friends in New York who are not communists; Come to Texas! We love freedom & we're not nuts," he wrote.

To all my friends in New York who are not communists;



Come to Texas!



"Thank God we left NYC," added conservative commentator and former Fox News host Megyn Kelly.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller also chimed into the discussion with his thoughts.

"The commentary about NYC Democrats nominating an anarchist-socialist for Mayor omits one point: how unchecked migration fundamentally remade the NYC electorate. Democrats change politics by changing voters. That's how you turn a city that defined US dominance into what it is now," he wrote.

Mamdani secured his party's nomination on Tuesday after his fiercest competitor, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, conceded to the 33-year-old state representative before all ranked choice votes within the city were fully counted.

"Tonight, we made history," Mamdani declared in a speech delivered to his supporters just after midnight on Wednesday. "I will be your Democratic nominee for the mayor of New York City."

"Tonight was not our night; tonight was Assemblyman Mamdani's night, and he put together a great campaign and he touched young people and inspired them and moved them and got them to come out and vote," Cuomo said at an event Tuesday night. "Tonight is his night. He deserved it. He won. We're going to take a look and make some decisions."

