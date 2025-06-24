RFK Jr Admits He 'Did Not Fact Check' MAHA Report Before Non-Existent Sources Were Found in the Paper

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admitted that he neglected to fact check his "Make America Healthy Again" report after it was revealed that several of the over 500 sources cited by the report did not exist.

Seven of the studies cited by the MAHA report were never published or could not be found, according to NOTUS investigation from May.

The secretary appeared before the House Energy and Commerce Committee in a hearing on Tuesday, during which he got into a heated exchange with Democratic Rep. Raul Ruiz.

"You're listed as the chair of the commission. Did you read the report and fact-check its sources prior to publication?" Ruiz asked.

"I did not fact check," RFK Jr. responded.

RUIZ: Did you read the report and fact-check its sources prior to publication?



RFK JR: I did not fact check



RUIZ: It included citations to sources that don't even exist. How does that happen?



RFK JR: All of the foundational assertions in that report are accurate



RUIZ: They… pic.twitter.com/5ZLwxJkgoV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 24, 2025

"Why then did the report include citations to sources that don't even exist? How does that happen under your leadership, sir?" Ruiz continued.

"All of the foundational assertions in that report are accurate," said RFK Jr.

"They did not exist. How can they be accurate if they did not exist? In fact, my understanding is that even once the report was updated, more authors and researchers came forward stating that their research was misconstrued. This is quite unbelievable sir," Ruiz stated.

"My concern here is that you and this administration are undertaking vast changes to our federal public health system and using purported facts and gold standard evidence that you claim to have as justifications for your decisions, actions and frankly your dissipation of our nation's public health infrastructure. But what you're relying upon isn't real. It isn't data driven and it isn't based in facts or reality. It's wrong," Ruiz continued.

Social media users also proceeded to ridicule RFK Jr. for his responses to Ruiz' hard-hitting questions.

"The Vaccine Whisperer just said he didn't fact-check—then claimed sources that DON'T EXIST are somehow accurate?? This is what happens when a Facebook comments section is HHS. He's not a truth-teller—he's a conspiracy karaoke machine with a Wi-Fi signal. Unfit. Embarrassing," one user wrote.

The Vaccine Whisperer just said he didn’t fact-check—then claimed sources that DON’T EXIST are somehow accurate?? This is what happens when a Facebook comments section is HHS. He’s not a truth-teller—he’s a conspiracy karaoke machine with a Wi-Fi signal. Unfit. Embarrassing.… — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) June 24, 2025

"The scary part about this guy is - unlike Hegseth - nobody is babysitting him, which means he can do some serious damage. I'd be more comfortable with a witchdoctor as Sec of HHS," another added.

The scary part about this guy is - unlike Hegseth - nobody is babysitting him, which means he can do some serious damage. I'd be more comfortable with a witchdoctor as Sec of HHS. — Kazambo (@The_Kazambo) June 24, 2025

"Look, we all know RFK Jr's brain worm fact checks everything, and that brain worm has a degree in 'doing it's own research' from Trump University," one user joked.

Look, we all know RFKJr's brain worm fact checks everything, and that brain worm has a degree in "doing it's own research" from Trump University. — The Possum Politic (@PossumPolitic) June 24, 2025

"If a student turned that fraudulent document into my alma mater, they may have been referred to the university for expulsion, at the VERY least removal from the college of engineering," another user chimed in.

If a student turned that fraudulent document into my alma mater, they may have been referred to the university for expulsion, at the VERY least removal from the college of engineering. — I hate Elon-noise not sees (@Deppechealamode) June 24, 2025

Originally published on Latin Times