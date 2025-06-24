Business

Markets On Edge As Israel-Iran Ceasefire Collapses But Trump Declares It Still Holds

By
Asian markets wobbled with a weak Japanese debt sale adding to worries about rising bond yields

The delicate ceasefire between Israel and Iran appears to have collapsed, but U.S. President Donald Trump insists that the "complete and total" truce is still in place. This conflicting situation has injected uncertainty into global markets, leading to mixed reactions across commodities, equities, and currencies.

Initial optimism followed Trump's announcement earlier this week that the two countries had agreed to halt hostilities. Markets responded positively, with oil prices plunging nearly 4% to around $66 per barrel (WTI), stock futures climbing, and U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar easing, as reported by Reuters.

However, subsequent reports of renewed clashes on the ground have shaken investor confidence. The ceasefire appears to have been breached, with sources indicating isolated skirmishes and rocket exchanges. Despite this, President Trump reiterated in a statement that the truce "still holds" and urged both sides to avoid further escalation, according to The Associated Press.

The mixed signals have led to volatility in markets. Oil prices, after the initial drop, have shown signs of rebounding as supply concerns resurface. Stock futures have pulled back from earlier gains, reflecting nervousness among investors. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar has strengthened slightly amid renewed demand for safe-haven assets, and the 10-year Treasury yield has declined modestly, reported by MarketWatch.

Analysts warn that without clear, sustained confirmation from both Israel and Iran, market sentiment is likely to remain fragile. Geopolitical experts stress that the situation remains highly fluid, with the potential for sudden flare-ups influencing global economic stability.

Originally published on IBTimes

