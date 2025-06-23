U.S. Immigration

WATCH: Border Patrol Officers Punch Man Being Held Down Repeatedly in the Head During Detainment

A man was beaten by several individuals wearing Border Patrol vests before being thrown into the back of an vehicle

A video of Border Patrol officers detaining a California father has gone viral on social media after the violent nature of the arrest sparked online outrage.

The video, shared by the account @SantaAnaProblems on Instagram, depicts a man being beaten repeatedly by several individuals wearing Border Patrol vests before being thrown into the back of an unidentified vehicle and detained. The man in the video has been identified as Tustin resident Narciso Barranco.

"A Day laborer and neighbor of Santa Ana was detained by unidentified agents in the Home Depot parking lot located at Edinger and Grand. The incident took place within the last hour," the caption of the video said.

Barranco is the father of three sons, all three of whom have served as U.S. Marines. Alejandro Barranco, his 25-year-old son, told KTLA that his father was unnecessarily pepper sprayed as he was being detained.

Narciso, who works as a landscaper at a local IHOP, was arrested by federal immigration officers while at work at the location between Edinger Avenue and Ritchey Street.

The video drew ire as it was shared across multiple social media platforms, as users became outraged at the violence seemingly demonstrated by federal agents in conducting the arrest.

"Ground pounding a man's head while he's pinned down?! Oh nah community needs to fight back and jump them at this point," said one infuriated user.

"Not trying to condone violence, but I think it's time for the people to fight back," added another.

"Is it resisting arrest when one officer pulls your arm in one direction while the others pull in the other direction while being punched in the face and your human instinct is to block your face?" one user wrote.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin confirmed in a statement to NBC Los Angeles that the man was taken into custody by federal agents after he "tried to evade law enforcement."

"The illegal alien ran, then turned and swung a weed whacker directly at an agent's face. He then fled through a busy intersection and raised the weed whacker again at the agent. The illegal alien refused to comply every step of the way—resisting commands, fighting handcuffs, and refusing to identify himself. The agents took appropriate action and followed their training to use the minimum amount of force necessary to resolve the situation in a manner that prioritizes the safety of the public and our officers. He is now in ICE custody," the statement read.

A GoFundMe has been created to support his family and legal fees, which has raised more than $99,000 as of June 23.

