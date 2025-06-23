Democratic Senator Berates AOC for Declaring Trump Could Be Impeached for Iran Bombing: 'I Don't Think That's Helpful'

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman berated New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for suggesting President Donald Trump should be impeached following the U.S. bombing of Iran.

During a Fox News interview on Monday, Fetterman was asked about AOC's comment. He began by stating that Trump's impulsiveness is well known and "not going anywhere."

"He's been impeached twice, and now he's still our president," Fetterman said. "It's not going anywhere, and I don't think that's helpful."

"I think if you throw that term around, that actually diminishes what the severity of what impeachment is really reserved for," he added.

Fetterman praised Trump's decision to bomb Iran on Sunday, calling it "the correct move." His stance stands in contrast to that of most lawmakers in both parties.

Meanwhile, AOC called for Trump's impeachment on Sunday, describing the strike, which was carried out without congressional approval, as a "grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers."

Although Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene disagreed with impeaching Trump, she also opposed further action in Iran, urging the president not to enter the war on behalf of Israel.

On Monday, Iran fired 10 retaliatory missiles at a U.S. base in Qatar, fueling fears of further escalation, despite Trump's calls for peace following Sunday's bombing.

Originally published on Latin Times