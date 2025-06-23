U.S. Politics

Democratic Senator Berates AOC for Declaring Trump Could Be Impeached for Iran Bombing: 'I Don't Think That's Helpful'

John Fetterman previously called the U.S. attack on Iran the "correct move"

By
AOC v Fetterman_06232025_1
Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman admonished Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for calling for President Donald Trump's impeachment following the U.S. bombing in Iran Sunday.

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman berated New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for suggesting President Donald Trump should be impeached following the U.S. bombing of Iran.

During a Fox News interview on Monday, Fetterman was asked about AOC's comment. He began by stating that Trump's impulsiveness is well known and "not going anywhere."

"He's been impeached twice, and now he's still our president," Fetterman said. "It's not going anywhere, and I don't think that's helpful."

"I think if you throw that term around, that actually diminishes what the severity of what impeachment is really reserved for," he added.

Fetterman praised Trump's decision to bomb Iran on Sunday, calling it "the correct move." His stance stands in contrast to that of most lawmakers in both parties.

Meanwhile, AOC called for Trump's impeachment on Sunday, describing the strike, which was carried out without congressional approval, as a "grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers."

Although Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene disagreed with impeaching Trump, she also opposed further action in Iran, urging the president not to enter the war on behalf of Israel.

On Monday, Iran fired 10 retaliatory missiles at a U.S. base in Qatar, fueling fears of further escalation, despite Trump's calls for peace following Sunday's bombing.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Democrat, Donald Trump, Impeachment, Iran, Bombing

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Trump Deceived MAGA_06222025_1

Trump 'Deceived His Own Voters' by 'Submitting to the Wishes of a Wanted War Criminal': Iranian Foreign Minister Says in Trump-Netanyahu Rebuke

AOC v MTG_06222025_1
'Shut Up You Pathetic Little Hypocrite,' Marjorie Taylor Greene Berates AOC After She Called Trump's Iran Attack 'Grounds for Impeachment'
An Iranian missile strike in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, on June 19
United Behind Iran War Effort, Israelis Express Relief At US Bombing
Trump Fox Tarlov AttacK_06212025_1
Trump Stokes Fox News Feud Fires After 'The Five' Host Reports Low Polling Numbers: 'People Like Jessica Tarlov Make MAGA Absolutely Hate Fox!'
church
Attempted Michigan Mass Shooter Who Was Ran Over, Shot Outside of Church By Security Identified As Son of Church Member
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know