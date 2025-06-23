WATCH: US Forces Launch Interceptors Against Iranian Missiles Aimed At Qatar Base

Images posted on social media on Monday show U.S. forces launching interceptors against Iranian missiles aimed at the country's base in Qatar.

At least 10 ballistic missiles have been launched at US bases in the region. https://t.co/k1PbcUr74K pic.twitter.com/6Wc5lBTP1g — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 23, 2025

At least ten missiles were launched from Iran, with state television claiming the operation was a "mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America's aggression." There are reports of attacks on other U.S. military bases in the region, including Iraq.

"The White House and the Department of Defense are aware of, and closely monitoring, potential threats to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar," a senior White House official told Axios earlier on Monday.

President Donald Trump had warned Iran against retaliating to its attack, saying that they would be "met with force far greater than what was witnessed."

The scope of the response will likely determine whether the U.S. strikes back.Trump was scheduled to meet with its national security team at 1 p.m. ET at the White House to discuss the matter.

Earlier on Monday, the State Department had warned U.S. citizens in Qatar to shelter in place until further notice.

In a publication on social media, the State Department said the security alert was issued "out of an abundance of caution." It did not lay out specific threats. Euronews detailed that people were urged to go to ground floors and stay away from doors, windows and anything that could splinter.

The U.S. has nearly 40,000 troops deployed in the region, with the base in Qatar being the largest. It had moved some aircraft and ships from bases that could be vulnerable to an Iranian attack.

Originally published on Latin Times