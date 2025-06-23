Headlines

Attempted Michigan Mass Shooter Who Was Ran Over, Shot Outside of Church By Security Identified As Son of Church Member

Crosspointe Community Church members react to gunfire outside.

A Michigan man who attempted a mass shooting Sunday at a church was run over by and then shot by church security.

Brian Anthony Browning, 31, showed up around 11 a.m. with an AR-15 style rifle, a semi-automatic handgun, and a dozen fully loaded magazines, the Detroit News reported.

Browning, who had garnered some attention by driving erratically in the parking lot, exited his vehicle carrying the rifle and began firing at the church. A witness, who police have not identified, proceeded to drive into Browning with a Ford F-150 truck. Browning was then shot to death by church security, the newspaper reported.

"The church security team was alerted by the gunfire and reacted quickly to engage the suspect outside the main entrance doors of the church," police said in a statement to the newspaper. "The security team locked the front doors and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was shot and killed by a member of the security team."

NBC News reported that Browning's mother is a member of the church. He had occasionally attended services there. The network reported that police believe Browning might have been suffering a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting.

Police told NBC that there was no evidence to suggest a connection between the attempted mass shooting and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Police also said that they had not had prior contacts with Browning.

According to NBC News, one member of the security team was shot twice in the leg during the incident. Although some bullets were fired into the church from outside, no one else was injured.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Shooting, Michigan, Church
