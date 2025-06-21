U.S. Politics

JD Vance Calls Alex Padilla, Latino Senator Handcuffed at DHS Conference, 'José' During Anti-Dem Tirade

A spokesperson said Vance "must have mixed up two people who have broken the law"

By
Jose Padilla_06212025_1
JD Vance referred to California's first Latino senator as "José" during a Friday press conference.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance referred to California Sen. Alex Padilla as "José" during a Friday tirade against Democrats, following Padilla's disruption of a press conference held by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem.

"I was hoping José Padilla would be here to ask a question. But, unfortunately, I guess he decided not to show up because there wasn't the theater, and that's all it is," Vance said in a clip circulating on X. "It's pure political theater. These guys show up. They want to be captured on camera doing something."

A spokesperson for Vance told NBC News "he must have mixed up two people who have broken the law," but did not provide further clarification. Some believe Vance was referencing a criminal named José Padilla, who is serving a 21-year prison sentence for aiding terrorists.

In response, Padilla told MSNBC on Saturday that the Vice President's comment was "an indicator of how petty and unserious this administration is."

"But he's the vice president of the United States, you think he'd take the situation in Los Angeles more seriously," Padilla added. "You think maybe he'd take a moment to talk to some of the families who have been impacted, have been terrorized, to feel what's really going on on the ground."

Vance was referring to Padilla being shoved to the ground and arrested because he attempted to ask Noem a question during a press conference last week. The California lawmaker, who was the first Latino elected into the Senate, criticized the Trump administration for responding with violence "to a senator with a question," adding he can only imagine "what they're doing to farmworkers, to cooks, to day laborers out in the Los Angeles community and throughout California and throughout the country."

Padilla was eventually granted a 20-minute conversation with Noem.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
DHS, California

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Hegseth Loomer_06182025_1

Hegseth Attempts to Cut Off Democratic Senator After Asking If He Discussed Security Firing With MAGA Influencer: 'Your Time is Up'

Indian authorities are yet to detail what caused the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to crash in Ahmedabad
Air India Says Plane 'Well-maintained' Before Crash
Trump Fox Tarlov AttacK_06212025_1
Trump Stokes Fox News Feud Fires After 'The Five' Host Reports Low Polling Numbers: 'People Like Jessica Tarlov Make MAGA Absolutely Hate Fox!'
Former Sox Outfielder Johnny Damon Calls Rafael Devers Trade 'Horrible'
Former Sox Outfielder Johnny Damon Calls Rafael Devers Trade 'Horrible' For Everyone—But Why?
NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs to Go All-In For Giannis, Brown
NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs to Go All-In For Giannis, Brown to Bolster Wemby-Fox Core
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know