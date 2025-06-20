Fox Host Accuses Vance, Top Officials of Pressuring Trump to 'Abandon His Principles' Amid Iran Tensions: 'Let Trump Be Trump!'

A Fox News host has accused Vice President JD Vance and other top Trump administration officials of pressuring the president to "abandon his principles" as President Donald Trump debates aiding Israel's war with Iran.

Mark Levin took to X Friday morning to share a long tweet, in which he questioned the goals of several prominent officials, including Vance, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

"Is Witkoff negotiating for something less? What's JD's role? It doesn't take 5 minutes for Iran to say, 'we surrender unconditionally' let alone 2 weeks," Levin said, referring to Trump's plan to allow time for Israel and Iran to come to a resolve on their own before intervening.

LET TRUMP BE TRUMP!



We got our answer. Iran says no unconditional surrender. Again. And again. And again. They cheat and lie and kill. They’re TERRORISTS!



Is Witkoff negotiating for something less?

What’s JD’s role? It doesn’t take 5 minutes for Iran to say, “we surrender… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 20, 2025

The broadcaster continued to accuse "fifth column isolationists" of trying to get Israel to surrender rather than Iran.

"They've lied about Iran's nuclear program. Tulsi Gabbard has some explaining to do . They're a damnable cabal of lunatics, many of whom are antisemites, completely out of step with the overwhelming majority of Americans - of all walks of life and political affiliations - who want Iran's nuke sites destroyed, as the real polls show," Levin stated.

According to a Harvard-Harris poll from last week, 85% of Americans do not want Iran to develop nuclear weapons. However, only 16% of Americans want the U.S. to get involved in the Israel-Iran conflict, a poll by YouGov found.

Levin asserted that it is in "our national security interest and our own survival to stop these bastards cold."

"During the 8-years I served in the Reagan administration, there were RINOs in the administration constantly trying to influence and change the president's agenda and press him to abandon his principles. Others actively sought to undermine him with leaks to the media. I see the same happening now," he said.

"Let Trump be Trump! We've a great and historic president. Enough with the fake MAGA demagogues and grifters," Levin continued.

The possibility of the U.S. getting involved in the Middle East conflict has sparked a harsh divide among Trump supporters. On Tuesday, Vance defended the president in a post on X saying he "has shown remarkable restraint in keeping our military's focus on protecting our troops and protecting our citizens."

Look, I'm seeing this from the inside, and am admittedly biased towards our president (and my friend), but there's a lot of crazy stuff on social media, so I wanted to address some things directly on the Iran issue:



First, POTUS has been amazingly consistent, over 10 years, that… — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 17, 2025

Vance previously stated that he would "absolutely not" support using U.S. military power in Iran during a 2023 interview with CBS News. However, Vance said his stance would change if Iran were to attack the U.S. first.

Meanwhile, Trump dismissed a previous claim from Gabbard, who testified in March that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon. The national intelligence director has reportedly been sidelined recently from key discussions over the Israel-Iran war, NBC News reported.

Gabbard is not the only top official allegedly left out of the deliberations. According to a report by the Washington Post, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also reportedly been excluded from meetings.

Originally published on Latin Times