Over 6 in 10 Democrats Believe The Party Needs New Leadership, Poll Shows

The survey also found that many party members believe Democratic leaders are focusing too heavily on cultural issues

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

A new poll has revealed that over six in ten Democrats believe the leadership of their party should be replaced, underscoring a growing disconnect between Democratic voters and their elected officials.

The findings highlight internal frustration as the party searches for direction following the 2024 election defeat and ahead of the 2026 midterms.

The poll also found that many party members believe Democratic leaders are focusing too heavily on cultural issues such as electric vehicles and transgender rights while neglecting economic concerns. Only 24% of Democrats surveyed disagreed with the call for new leadership.

Key priorities for Democratic voters include reducing the influence of corporate money in politics, changing the tax code to make the wealthy and large corporations pay more, and addressing cost-of-living issues.

These concerns are mirrored in broader political dynamics. In New York, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez condemned party members last week for backing former Governor Andrew Cuomo's mayoral bid, calling it "cowardice." In turn, she has endorsed progressive candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan is another party member actively pushing for a new strategic direction, recently calling for a "military-style operational plan" against Donald Trump and a "no-bullshit economic message." She emphasized the need for Democrats to "retake the flag" and stop appearing "weak and woke."

