Headlines

Trump's 'Short Attention Span' Led to Changes to NATO Summit to Avoid Any 'Truth Social Bombshells,' Diplomats Say

"The shorter, the better."

By
Trump's 'Short Attention Span' Led to Changes to NATO Summit

Next week's NATO summit in The Hague will be brief compared to past events, with organizers reportedly tailoring the agenda to President Donald Trump's limited focus .

Typically structured around multiple long strategy sessions, this year's gathering has been slimmed down to a single 2.5-hour meeting. The summit communiqué, which often runs dozens of paragraphs, will reportedly fit on one sheet of A4 paper—just five paragraphs long.

"It is about keeping the summit focused, short and sweet," an NATO diplomat told The Times anonymously. "Trump can be impatient and has said it himself—[he has] a short attention span. The shorter the better."

Behind the scenes, officials are determined to avoid the kind of diplomatic blowups that have followed previous summits, where Trump has stormed out early or lashed out on social media. "Will there be a late night or early morning Truth Social bombshell if he has a summit snit?" one alliance diplomat mused.

Trump's impatience was on display this week when he departed the G7 summit a day early, despite reports that that the agenda was similarly tailored with the goal of capturing Trump's engagement. Time normally dedicated to group sessions was cleared for one-on-ones, and brief written statements replaced a longer summit communique.

The NATO summit will have a laser-tight focus on a single goal: getting members to commit to a new defense spending target.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, the former Dutch prime minister, is aiming for defense spending at 5% of GDP — 3.5% in core military spending and 1.5% in broader defense-related budgets. The target date remains under debate, with the U.S. calling for 2032, while U.K. Labour leader Keir Starmer prefers a less aggressive rollout by 2035.

The spending pledge is expected to be framed as a personal victory for Trump, who has long blasted allies for failing to pay their share for collective defense.

Trump will not hold a press conference with Rutte—a departure from tradition that further signals the alliance's desire to keep the event as tightly controlled and drama-free as possible.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
NATO, The Hague, Summit, Nato Summit, Donald Trump, Foreign policy, Diplomats

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Trump Military Parade

Trump Insists Military Parade Was a 'Tremendous Success' Despite Millions More Attending 'No Kings' Protests

NBC News
Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Vivian Dances at Drag Show to Benefit Immigrant Legal Defense Funds
Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and Husband Killed in Targeted Attack
GOP Senator Slammed for 'Joking' About Minnesota Assassination That Killed Top State Democrat: 'Show Some Respect'
Trump Musk Divorce_06052025_1
Elon Musk Publicly Posts Drug Test Results After Trump Reportedly Called Him a 'Big Time Drug Addict' Following Feud
Trump Signs Executive Order to Support Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Democratic Veterans Could Be Refused Treatment Under Trump's New Rules for VA Hospitals: Report
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know