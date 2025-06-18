U.S.

LAPD Caught in the 'Crossfire' After Being Hit by LASD's Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets While Trying to Break Up 'No Kings' Protest

Police scanner audio captured an LAPD officer shouting over the radio "blue blue" to indicate friendly fire

LAPD Fed Clash_06092025_1
LAPD officers were accidentally struck by tear gas and rubber bullets from LASD deputies during efforts to disperse a "No Kings" protest in California.

What began as a peaceful protest in downtown Los Angeles turned chaotic when LAPD officers were accidentally hit by tear gas and rubber bullets fired by sheriff's deputies during attempts to break up a "No Kings" rally.

On Saturday, more than 30,000 demonstrators gathered at Grand Park to denounce President Donald Trump's policies during a coordinated "No Kings" protest. Although the rally began with music, speeches and organized marches, tensions rose as evening approached, and law enforcement began preparing to clear the area ahead of curfew.

While attempting to disperse protesters near LA City Hall, LAPD officers coordinating with LASD deputies suddenly found themselves under fire, not from demonstrators, but from fellow law enforcement, according to LA Public Press.

Tear gas canisters, rubber bullets and other less-lethal rounds were deployed by sheriff's deputies without realizing LAPD officers were in the line of fire. Police scanner audio captured at 4:55 p.m. reveals an LAPD officer shouting over the radio for LASD to "hold your goddamn crossfire," adding the code "blue blue" to indicate friendly fire.

Despite repeated warnings and escalating pleas over the radio, the situation continued to deteriorate. In one instance, an LAPD officer took cover behind a City Hall pillar after being hit by a tear gas canister. Another was seen kicking the smoking canister away as visibility vanished in clouds of gas.

Video footage and a livestream of police communications confirmed the events, while viral social media posts, first amplified by Los Angeles Alerts, showed deputies firing toward a crowd that included members of the media and uniformed LAPD officers.

While LASD released a statement denying knowledge of any friendly fire, LAPD has yet to confirm whether any of its officers were injured. One civilian was hospitalized after being struck in the head by a rubber bullet.

Originally published on Latin Times

