[LOOK] Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Throwing Punches at Ibiza Clubgoer

Former UFC superstar Conor McGregor, aka "The Notorious," is once again in the news for the wrong reasons. A disturbing video released this week showed the Irish boxer getting into a violent nightclub brawl in Ibiza, Spain.

While we're fond of seeing him punching his opponents inside the octagon, we're seeing him landing two vicious punches on an unsuspecting patron this time.

Conor McGregor Throws Punches at Pacha Nightclub

The altercation occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning at the world-famous Pacha nightclub, approximately 5:53 a.m. The Sun reportedly acquired the footage featuring McGregor's fun time with his friends in a raised VIP area of the club. At one point, he leans forward to talk to someone below him.

Shock moment Conor McGregor knocks man out with TWO punches in Ibiza nightclub pic.twitter.com/NclBkDuSGF — The Sun (@TheSun) June 17, 2025

Although the discussion appeared friendly at first, it took a quick turn. Suddenly, McGregor released two clean left hooks on the man's head, sending him stumbling backward before he collapsed. The video is finished shortly after the assault, but the incident's aftermath is unknown.

Clubgoer Ejected But Not McGregor

Despite the violent confrontation, accounts suggest McGregor was permitted to remain at the venue, with the man on the receiving end of the blows being ejected. The disparity prompted outrage among witnesses and internet observers regarding whether McGregor was given special treatment due to his fame.

As of writing, no reports of legal repercussions following the accident have been made, but authorities have not indicated the closure of such investigations in the future, according to TMZ Sports.

McGregor's Troubled History Outside the Octagon

McGregor is a known philanthropist. He donated a van to Liberty Soup Run, a charity that feeds the homeless, in 2024. During the COVID-19 scare, he donated PPE kits worth more than $1 million to healthcare facilities in Ireland. He's also known for donating a total of $3.7 million to The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a charity that builds mortgage-free homes for veterans. But all of these things are overshadowed by these controversies.

In the past, the one-time UFC champion has generated headlines for a variety of off-the-cage altercations—from bar fights to assaults and legal battles overseas. As his in-ring legacy is still iconic, his behavior outside the cage continues to sully his image.

McGregor has not competed in the UFC since his July 2021 defeat against Dustin Poirier, when he broke his leg and took months off. Though there have been suggestions of his return, he remains unknown in the octagon and better known in the nightlife.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com