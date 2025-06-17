X Sues New York Over Social Media Content Moderation Law Following California Win

X and Elon Musk are back at it again with a lawsuit against a state, but this time, they are suing New York because of the newly proposed social media content moderation law that the latter is trying to push into legislation. Should New York push through with passing it into law, it will prevent all kinds of hate speech and other types of harmful content from being available online.

However, X and Musk have previously won a lawsuit that successfully blocked such a law in California, centering their case on violations against the First Amendment.

X Sues NY Over Social Media Content Moderation Law

In a complaint filed by X (via ArsTechnica), the company is seeking to block New York from enforcing a law that has already passed the proper channels to effect content moderation legislation in the state. This lawsuit comes after earlier efforts by X to block the proposal from being passed into law.

New York lawmakers have rejected X's attempts to enforce it, similar to what happened in California where the company successfully blocked it from being enforced.

The New York Senate shared a letter to X which details that they declined to meet with the company to discuss the law, and it also went as far as to call out its owner, Musk, for his controversies and the dangers allowed on his platform.

This lawsuit came after X fought against California in court to block a proposed bill that aims to govern content moderation among social media platforms. This proposal is also known for asking social media platforms for their content moderation methods to potentially changing them to better suit what the state thinks is appropriate for online behavior.

X, Musk vs. Content Moderation

This took place almost two years ago. Assembly Bill 587 aimed to prevent hate speech and other types of harmful content that the state deems illegal would be removed, but the text-based social media sued the state to block it.

It saw a back-and-forth debacle between the two sides, with X successfully preventing it from moving forward into legislation. However, two months after, it was revealed that the company failed to fight for their preliminary injunction request. This led to the court asking for X's content moderation data, with the company put under a microscope to reveal their efforts to keep the platform safe.

X ended up victorious in this case and the company was able to block California from passing the law.

Originally published on Tech Times