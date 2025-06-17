Headlines

Israel Reportedly Found Out Iran Was Researching How To Build Triggering System For Nuclear Weapons

However, U.S. officials were not convinced it pointed at it wanting to build a weapon

By
Image of Teheran
Image of Tehran following an Israeli airstrike

Israel reportedly found out that Iran was conducting renewed research on a triggering system used in nuclear weapons before conducting its attack on the country last week.

The Wall Street Journal detailed on Tuesday that U.S. officials, however, did not conclude that the development meant that Tehran had decided to build a bomb. Israelis disagreed, creating a gap in both countries' assessment of the situation.

The U.S. claimed that its intelligence showed that Iran was still on a research phase, revisiting work it had done before its program shut down in 2023. Israel, in turn, also mentioned that Iran had been working on neutron particles used to generate a chain reaction and integration of fissile material in an explosive device, the outlet added.

Related

However, both agreed that Tehran has taken steps toward a potential bomb even though the country insists it seeks to use nuclear energy for peaceful. The piece added that U.S. estimates showed it would take Iran between one and two weeks to produce enough uranium for a weapon, and that it could build it months later.

However, the consensus was that the country had not made the decision to build a bomb. The assessment was voiced by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in March.

Speaking before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence back then, Gabbard said "the IC continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Khamenei has not authorized the nuclear weapons program that he suspended in 2023," Gabbard said back then. "We continue to monitor closely if Tehran decides to reauthorize its nuclear weapons program."

President Donald Trump, however, dismissed the claim on Monday. Speaking to reporters aboard the Air Force One as he returned to the U.S. from the G-7 summit in Canada, Trump said "I don't care what she said, I think they were very close to having them."

Trump also reportedly left out Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard out of a key meeting to discuss the conflict between Israel and Iran earlier this month.

Concretely, Fox News' Peter Doocy detailed on Tuesday that Gabbard was not invited to the meetings that took place at Camp David on June 8 and were attended by high-ranking officials and top military brass.

"We can report via a US official that DNI Tulsi Gabbard was not invited to last week's camp David retreat where President Trump convened senior national security officials to discuss the Middle East. She had a scheduling conflict with National Guard orders, but was never invited in the first place," Doocy reported, according to a social media post by Fox News' Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Iran, Israel, United States

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
ICE Faces Criticism for Raiding Family Party Labeled as Gang Meeting

Trump Tells ICE Told to Stop Arresting at Farms, Restaurants, and Hotels: Report

Trump Military Parade
Trump Insists Military Parade Was a 'Tremendous Success' Despite Millions More Attending 'No Kings' Protests
NBC News
Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Vivian Dances at Drag Show to Benefit Immigrant Legal Defense Funds
Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and Husband Killed in Targeted Attack
GOP Senator Slammed for 'Joking' About Minnesota Assassination That Killed Top State Democrat: 'Show Some Respect'
Trump Signs Executive Order to Support Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Democratic Veterans Could Be Refused Treatment Under Trump's New Rules for VA Hospitals: Report
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know