World

Ecuador Pipeline Burst Stops Flow Of Crude

By AFP news
Handout picture released by the State Petroleum Company of Ecuador (EP Petroecuador) showing workers repairing a pipeline in El Reventador, Sucumbios province, Ecuador, on June 16, 2025.
Handout picture released by the State Petroleum Company of Ecuador (EP Petroecuador) showing workers repairing a pipeline in El Reventador, Sucumbios province, Ecuador, on June 16, 2025. AFP

Ecuador's state energy company said it stopped pumping oil through the country's main pipeline Monday due to a rupture in a section running through the Amazon.

"The valves have been closed and oil pumping has been suspended," Petroecuador said in a statement.

The company blamed the incident on a landslide and it was not immediately clear if a spill occurred.

In a statement issued Monday night, the company said it doesn't immediately foresee shutting down oil wells.

The "Trans-Ecuadorian" pipeline has a capacity to pump 360,000 barrels a day.

In March, more than 25,000 barrels spilled in the northwestern coastal province of Esmeraldas.

Oil is one of Ecuador's primary exports. Last year, the country sold $8.6 billion worth of crude oil.

In 2024, Ecuador produced an average of 475,000 barrels a day, of which more than 70 percent was exported.

Almost half of the exports go to North America.

Most Read
ICE Faces Criticism for Raiding Family Party Labeled as Gang Meeting

Trump Tells ICE Told to Stop Arresting at Farms, Restaurants, and Hotels: Report

Trump Military Parade
Trump Insists Military Parade Was a 'Tremendous Success' Despite Millions More Attending 'No Kings' Protests
NBC News
Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Vivian Dances at Drag Show to Benefit Immigrant Legal Defense Funds
Newsom Defies Trump’s Immigration Raids, Refuses Guard Deployment
'No Kings' Protests and Downpours Rain on Trump's Birthday Military Parade
Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and Husband Killed in Targeted Attack
GOP Senator Slammed for 'Joking' About Minnesota Assassination That Killed Top State Democrat: 'Show Some Respect'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know