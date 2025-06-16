Headlines

Wife Of Minnesota Lawmaker Shielded Daughter With Her Body As Bullets Were Fired Threw Front Door , Family Member Reveals

Yvette Hoffman, according to relatives, reacted to the gunfire by trying to shield her daughter

By
bullets
Bullet holes in the front door of Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman.

The wife of Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman threw herself on her daughter when bullets were fired into their home early Saturday morning.

Yvette Hoffman, according to relatives, reacted to the gunfire by trying to shield her daughter, as bullets were fired through the front door of the family's home. The Hoffmans were, according to police, the first target of political assassin Vance Boelter.

Police alleged that Boelter, 57, showed up at the Hoffman's home around 2 a.m. dress as a police officer and fired multiple rounds through the door. He then went to state Rep. Melissa Hortman's home, killing her and her husband Mark. Boelter has been arrested and charged with murder.

Yvette and her husband were injured in the shooting at their home, and both are expected to survive the attack.

"My aunt threw herself on her daughter, using her body as a shield to save her life," Mat Ollig wrote on Facebook, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "Fingers crossed that they remain stable. This is just a huge shock. The guy has no enemies. Just a wholesome guy who wants the best for everyone."

The newspaper reported that the couple's daughter Hope is in her 20s and was born with spina bifida.

Police arrived as Boelter was exiting Hortman's home and exchanged gunfire with him. Boelter fled on foot, abandoning the car he was driving. Inside the car, police found a hit list with 70 names that targeted progressive leaders, elected officials, and supporters of abortion rights. Investigators also found flyers that said "No Kings"—a possible reference to anti-Donald Trump protests, KSTP reported.

Boelter was appointed by Democratic Gov. Tim Walz to the Workforce Development Board in 2016 and reappointed in 2019. He was replaced on the board in 2023 when his term ended, KSTP reported.

Hoffman is currently listed as a member of the Workforce Development Board, but it is unknown if their membership on it overlapped. The advisory board is large, with dozens of members.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Shooting, Minnesota, Lawmakers
© 2024 Lawyer Herald All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
ICE Faces Criticism for Raiding Family Party Labeled as Gang Meeting

Trump Tells ICE Told to Stop Arresting at Farms, Restaurants, and Hotels: Report

NBC News
Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Vivian Dances at Drag Show to Benefit Immigrant Legal Defense Funds
Newsom Defies Trump’s Immigration Raids, Refuses Guard Deployment
'No Kings' Protests and Downpours Rain on Trump's Birthday Military Parade
No Kings protest in Palm Beach Mar-a-lago
Protestors Gassed Outside Oregon ICE Facility Following 'No Kings' March
Rocket trails light up the skies over Jerusalem as Iran launches waves of missiles at Israel in response to its strikes on key nuclear and military facilities.
Israel Warns 'Tehran Will Burn' After Wave Of Missile Fire
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know