Wife Of Minnesota Lawmaker Shielded Daughter With Her Body As Bullets Were Fired Threw Front Door , Family Member Reveals

The wife of Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman threw herself on her daughter when bullets were fired into their home early Saturday morning.

Yvette Hoffman, according to relatives, reacted to the gunfire by trying to shield her daughter, as bullets were fired through the front door of the family's home. The Hoffmans were, according to police, the first target of political assassin Vance Boelter.

Police alleged that Boelter, 57, showed up at the Hoffman's home around 2 a.m. dress as a police officer and fired multiple rounds through the door. He then went to state Rep. Melissa Hortman's home, killing her and her husband Mark. Boelter has been arrested and charged with murder.

Yvette and her husband were injured in the shooting at their home, and both are expected to survive the attack.

"My aunt threw herself on her daughter, using her body as a shield to save her life," Mat Ollig wrote on Facebook, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "Fingers crossed that they remain stable. This is just a huge shock. The guy has no enemies. Just a wholesome guy who wants the best for everyone."

The newspaper reported that the couple's daughter Hope is in her 20s and was born with spina bifida.

Police arrived as Boelter was exiting Hortman's home and exchanged gunfire with him. Boelter fled on foot, abandoning the car he was driving. Inside the car, police found a hit list with 70 names that targeted progressive leaders, elected officials, and supporters of abortion rights. Investigators also found flyers that said "No Kings"—a possible reference to anti-Donald Trump protests, KSTP reported.

Boelter was appointed by Democratic Gov. Tim Walz to the Workforce Development Board in 2016 and reappointed in 2019. He was replaced on the board in 2023 when his term ended, KSTP reported.

Hoffman is currently listed as a member of the Workforce Development Board, but it is unknown if their membership on it overlapped. The advisory board is large, with dozens of members.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald