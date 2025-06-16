U.S. Politics

GOP Sen. Rand Paul Shifts Tone On Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill,' Says He's 'Not An Absolute No'

"We're trying to get to a better place in our conversations," Paul added

By
Rand Paul
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.)

Republican Senator Rand Paul has seemingly softened his stance on President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful" tax cut and spending bill, saying his vote is "not an absolute no."

Speaking to NBC News, Paul, a high-profile holdout on the bill, said he talked to Trump at Saturday's military parade and highlighted that the two are "trying to get to a better place in our conversations."

"I don't have as much trouble with the tax cuts. I think there should be more spending cuts, but if they want my vote, they'll have to negotiate," Paul said, highlighting his opposition to raising the debt ceiling.

Paul is among the Republican senators who has expressed grave concerns about the bill, recently saying it would "explode the debt." He added in late May that the cuts in the bill are "wimpy and anemic."

"There's got to be someone left in Washington who thinks debt is wrong and deficits are wrong and wants to go in the other direction," Paul said. "Somebody has to stand up and yell, 'The emperor has no clothes,'" he added, criticizing those "falling in lockstep on this, pass the 'big, beautiful bill,' don't question anything."

Trump has also criticized Paul, recently saying that he has "little understanding" of the bill, "specially the tremendous GROWTH that is coming." "He loves voting "NO" on everything, he thinks it's good politics, but it's not. The BBB is a big WINNER!!!" Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"Rand votes NO on everything, but never has any practical or constructive ideas. His ideas are actually crazy (losers!). The people of Kentucky can't stand him. This is a BIG GROWTH BILL!" Trump added.

Paul is not the only GOP senator opposing the bill. Ron Johnson has said there are enough colleagues to block the bill "unless the president gets serious about spending reduction and reducing the deficit." Johnson went on to call his colleagues to be "responsible," claiming that the "first goal of our budget reconciliation process should be to reduce the deficit." He told Fox News that the bill is "completely unsustainable" and plans to hold a hearing before the Senate vote.

Sen. Susan Collins voted for the initial budget blueprint but later questioned concerns over how her constituents could see their Medicaid coverage impacted. Thom Tillis and Joni Ernest could also face criticism if they support the bill.

The bill was passed in the House in May and would cut taxes and increase border and military spending, while also scaling back spending on Medicaid, NPR detailed on Monday. Republicans will likely negotiate changes before moving to a vote.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Rand Paul, Republicans, Donald Trump

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
ICE Faces Criticism for Raiding Family Party Labeled as Gang Meeting

Trump Tells ICE Told to Stop Arresting at Farms, Restaurants, and Hotels: Report

NBC News
Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Vivian Dances at Drag Show to Benefit Immigrant Legal Defense Funds
Newsom Defies Trump’s Immigration Raids, Refuses Guard Deployment
'No Kings' Protests and Downpours Rain on Trump's Birthday Military Parade
Rocket trails light up the skies over Jerusalem as Iran launches waves of missiles at Israel in response to its strikes on key nuclear and military facilities.
Israel Warns 'Tehran Will Burn' After Wave Of Missile Fire
No Kings protest in Palm Beach Mar-a-lago
Protestors Gassed Outside Oregon ICE Facility Following 'No Kings' March
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan And What Is Operation Sindoor: What You Need To Know