GOP Sen. Rand Paul Shifts Tone On Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill,' Says He's 'Not An Absolute No'

Republican Senator Rand Paul has seemingly softened his stance on President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful" tax cut and spending bill, saying his vote is "not an absolute no."

Speaking to NBC News, Paul, a high-profile holdout on the bill, said he talked to Trump at Saturday's military parade and highlighted that the two are "trying to get to a better place in our conversations."

"I don't have as much trouble with the tax cuts. I think there should be more spending cuts, but if they want my vote, they'll have to negotiate," Paul said, highlighting his opposition to raising the debt ceiling.

Paul is among the Republican senators who has expressed grave concerns about the bill, recently saying it would "explode the debt." He added in late May that the cuts in the bill are "wimpy and anemic."

"There's got to be someone left in Washington who thinks debt is wrong and deficits are wrong and wants to go in the other direction," Paul said. "Somebody has to stand up and yell, 'The emperor has no clothes,'" he added, criticizing those "falling in lockstep on this, pass the 'big, beautiful bill,' don't question anything."

Trump has also criticized Paul, recently saying that he has "little understanding" of the bill, "specially the tremendous GROWTH that is coming." "He loves voting "NO" on everything, he thinks it's good politics, but it's not. The BBB is a big WINNER!!!" Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"Rand votes NO on everything, but never has any practical or constructive ideas. His ideas are actually crazy (losers!). The people of Kentucky can't stand him. This is a BIG GROWTH BILL!" Trump added.

Paul is not the only GOP senator opposing the bill. Ron Johnson has said there are enough colleagues to block the bill "unless the president gets serious about spending reduction and reducing the deficit." Johnson went on to call his colleagues to be "responsible," claiming that the "first goal of our budget reconciliation process should be to reduce the deficit." He told Fox News that the bill is "completely unsustainable" and plans to hold a hearing before the Senate vote.

Sen. Susan Collins voted for the initial budget blueprint but later questioned concerns over how her constituents could see their Medicaid coverage impacted. Thom Tillis and Joni Ernest could also face criticism if they support the bill.

The bill was passed in the House in May and would cut taxes and increase border and military spending, while also scaling back spending on Medicaid, NPR detailed on Monday. Republicans will likely negotiate changes before moving to a vote.

