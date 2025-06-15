Shooting at Salt Lake City 'No Kings' Protest 'Does Not Define Our City,' Says Mayor

A shooting during Saturday night's "No Kings" protest in Salt Lake City left one person critically injured and another hospitalized, prompting Mayor Erin Mendenhall to denounce the violence and urge calm, saying it "does not define our city."

The "No Kings" rallies took place nationwide on June 14 to protest what organizers call growing authoritarianism in the U.S., timed to counter a $25–$45 million military parade in Washington celebrating President Trump's 79th birthday and the Army's 250th anniversary.

In Utah, over a dozen protests were held, including major demonstrations at the University of Utah and in downtown Salt Lake City, drawing an estimated 10,000 people, KSL reported. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. near 151 S. State Street as crowds marched through downtown. At least three gunshots were heard, sparking panic among demonstrators.

Police say three individuals believed to be involved were detained, one of whom had also been shot and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The victim critically injured in the incident has not been publicly identified. Officials have yet to determine a motive or whether the individuals knew each other, though all appear to have been part of the protest crowd.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd said no suspects remain at large and that investigators are reviewing over a dozen witness statements and multiple videos circulating online. Mayor Mendenhall and Gov. Spencer Cox both condemned the shooting, with Cox calling it a "deeply troubling act of violence."

