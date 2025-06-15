Israel-Iran Conflict: Latest Developments

Israel and Iran traded fire for a third straight day on Sunday, with rising casualties and expanding targets marking an escalation in the conflict between the longtime adversaries.

Overnight Iranian strikes killed at least 10 people in Israel, adding to the growing toll in both countries since Friday when Israel launched a massive wave of attacks targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities but also hitting residential areas, sparking retaliation.

The exchange of strikes is the first time the arch-enemies have traded fire with such intensity, triggering fears of a prolonged conflict that could engulf the Middle East, even as international leaders urge de-escalation.

Here are the latest developments:

Iran unleashed deadly barrages of missiles at Israel overnight Saturday into Sunday, killing 10 people, including children, and bringing the overall death toll since Tehran launched retaliatory strikes to 13, with 380 others wounded.

The first wave of Israeli strikes on Iran killed 78 people and wounded 320, according to Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, but Iranian authorities had not provided an updated toll as of Sunday afternoon.

Iran also struck sites used by Israeli warplanes for refuelling, the Revolutionary Guards said Sunday.

Israel said it had intercepted seven drones launched towards its territory, as it also faced attack from Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels, which on Sunday said they launched several missiles at Israel.

After targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities, as well as killing top commanders and scientists, Israel expanded targets to oil infrastructure and government buildings.

Israeli strikes hit two fuel depots in Tehran on Sunday, with AFP journalists seeing fire at a depot in Shahran, northwest of the Iranian capital.

The Israeli military said Sunday its forces struck more than 80 targets in Tehran overnight.

The day before, Israel's military said it was attacking dozens of missile launchers in Iran after announcing it had targeted air defences with a wave of strikes in the Tehran area.

Iranian media on Sunday reported Israeli strikes had targeted the defence ministry headquarters in Tehran as well as a facility affiliated with the ministry in the central city of Isfahan.

The fierce exchanges of fire came amid talks between Tehran and Washington seeking to reach a deal on Iran's nuclear programme.

Western governments have repeatedly accused Iran of seeking a nuclear weapon, which it denies.

The sixth round of negotiations set for Sunday in Oman have been called off, with Tehran saying it would not attend talks with Washington as long as Israel kept up its attacks.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday hit out at Israel, saying its attacks are an "attempt to undermine diplomacy and derail negotiations".

The top Iranian diplomat also accused Israel of having "crossed a new red line" by targeting Iran's nuclear sites.

Tehran has criticised the UN nuclear watchdog, accusing it of inaction over the Israeli strikes and pledging to limit cooperation with the agency.

Countries have voiced growing alarm over the conflict spilling into the wider region, calling for de-escalation.

Araghchi on Sunday slammed one of Israel's strikes on a major gas facility along the Gulf coast, saying any military activity in the key waters "could involve the entire region -- and possibly the whole world".

He said Tehran had "solid proof" that US forces and bases in the region had supported Israel in its attacks.

Washington -- a top Israel ally and Tehran rival -- has denied US involvement and called for an end to the exchanges of fire.

But on Sunday morning, Trump issued a warning to Iran saying it would experience "the full strength" of the US military if it attacks the United States.