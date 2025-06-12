Headlines

Democratic Senator Reacts After Being Shoved To The Floor And Handcuffed: 'We Will Hold This Administration Accountable'

"If this is how the department of homeland security responds to a senator with a question, you can only imagine what they're doing to farmworkers," Alex Padilla said

Senator Alex Padilla
Democratic Senator Alex Padilla addressed on Thursday the incident in which he was shoved to the floor and handcuffed after trying to ask a question to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

"I was not arrested. I was not detained. I will say this. If this is how this administration responds to a senator with a question, if this is how the department of homeland security responds to a senator with a question, you can only imagine what they're doing to farmworkers, to cooks, to day laborers out in the Los Angeles community and throughout California and throughout the country," Padilla told reporters in California, the state he represents.

"We will hold this administration accountable," the senator added, encouraging detractors of the administration to "peacefully protest on Saturday." Several demonstrations are expected across the country to coincide with the military parade in Washington D.C. that will celebrate the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary and the president's 79th birthday.

Hundreds of "No Kings" protests are planned to take place across the country on Saturday, though not in any areas that would overlap with Trump's parade. Committed to nonviolent action, the mobilization is billed as a "nationwide day of defiance."

A video of the altercation shows Padilla identifying himself and seeking to ask Noem a question. "I'm Sen. Alex Padilla. I have questions for the secretary because the fact of the matter is, half a dozen criminals that you're rotating on your—," the lawmaker said as he was pushed out of the room by multiple officials.

Once Padilla is removed out of the doors, he can be heard saying, "Hands off!"

The senator was then taken to a hallway, where he was seen in another clip being pushed down on his knees before being shoved to the ground as FBI officials detained him. The three officers then work together to handcuff his hands behind his back.

Moments before Padilla's removal, Noem had been discussing the anti-ICE protests happening across Los Angeles. She said her officer planned to stay in the city "to liberate ... from the socialist and burdensome leadership that this governor and this mayor have placed on this country."

Noem kept talking as Padilla attempted to address her directly.

"Secretary, I want to know why you insist on exaggerating and—," Padilla said before be cut off as the scuffle with security officials ensued.

After the senator was removed from the press conference, Noem condemned Padilla's actions as "inappropriate," adding that he had not asked to meet with her privately, the Associated Press reported.

Noem seemed to imply later, during an appearance on Fox News, that Padilla will not face any charges for the incident, denying assertions that he had been arrested. She said she "had a conversation with the senator after this," claiming that "no one knew who he was" even though he can be heard identifying himself in the video.

