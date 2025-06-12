DHS Pushing Americans to 'Report All Foreign Invaders' Draws Nazi Comparisons: 'Taking a Page From Hitler's Book'

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) flyer urging Americans to "report all foreign invaders" sparked backlash online, with many social media users drawing comparisons to Nazi Germany.

As nationwide protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) intensify, the Trump administration is escalating its mass deportation campaign. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller has reportedly tripled the daily arrest quota to 3,000. Additionally, on Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced the deployment of ICE tactical units to five Democrat-led cities: New York City, Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Northern Virginia.

The Trump administration appears to be enlisting the public to help meet its aggressive deportation targets. A DHS social media post showed an image of Uncle Sam hanging a poster that read, "Help Your Country... and Yourself... Report All Foreign Invaders," alongside the ICE tip line: 866-DHS-2-ICE.

"Help your country locate and arrest illegal aliens," the post, shared to X on Wednesday, urged.

Help your country locate and arrest illegal aliens.



To report criminal activity, call 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423). pic.twitter.com/VVy3TjKWhL — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 11, 2025

"Can you spot the difference?" one X user asked, sharing a WWII-era Nazi propaganda poster that read, "Der ist Schuld am Kriege!" which translates to "The war is his fault!" A finger is seen pointing to a man wearing a yellow Star of David.

Can you spot the difference? pic.twitter.com/RsZ8Uuqihj — Joe (@JoetheCornell) June 12, 2025

"Taking a page out of Hitler's book, I see. 🤨" another X user remarked, alongside a different propaganda poster urging Germans to vote for the Nazi Party.

Taking a page out of Hitlers book I see. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/YyD6RDKuXK — Wade Wilson (@Wadestoupee) June 11, 2025

"As a canadian looking from the outside: this is looking exactly like 1940s' Germany rn," a third X user wrote.

"This is no different than what the Nazis did in the beginning... same thing as reporting Anne Frank and her family," another added.

Anti-ICE protests are expected to intensify nationwide as immigration agents continue the unlawful detention of thousands of undocumented individuals.

Originally published on Latin Times